Chrissy Teigen 'Cringes' While Out in Public With Husband John Legend & His Red Pants: See Photos
Chrissy Teigen and her husband, John Legend, may have blended into the crowd as two everyday New Yorkers over the weekend if it wasn't for the "All of Me" singer's bright red pants.
On Friday, April 28, Teigen shared a series of photos with her Instagram followers of the couple's fun night out in Manhattan, however, she used her caption to troll Legend and his outfit choices.
"Two people in this world: Those who would wear red pants and those who cringe looking at them. We’re each!" the mom-of-three — who shares their daughter Luna, 6, son Miles, 4, and 3-month-old Esti with Legend — wrote alongside snaps of the lovebirds at Figo Gelato.
Teigen opted for an all-black ensemble, featuring a loose-fitting T-shirt, matching trousers, fuzzy slides and a leather purse.
Legend went for more of a statement style, as he sported a pair of eye-catching red slacks, a polka dot black shirt, a beige blazer and white sneakers.
The cookbook author couldn't seem to sit still, as the photos portrayed her posing on the side of the outdoor seating area, and she even laid down at one point while holding a cup of coffee in her hand.
Teigen's comments section had a split vote in terms of Legend's debatable pant choice.
Some fans defended the "Love Me Now" singer, as one user wrote, "don't hate, he looks amazing 🔥," as another added, "Team Red Pants!" and a third expressed, "John is the coolest! Love the style!"
Others agreed with Teigen — who tied the knot with her hubby in 2013 — with one admirer stating, "Your top and bag make up for his pants 😍 🔥," and another noting, "I’m in the black pants camp with you. 😍."
Someone else quipped, "You walk by thinking there’s an unhoused person laying in here but it’s Chrissy Teigen," in regard to the model's funny pose.
The dynamic duo's ice cream date night came just one day before the Hollywood spouses stepped out to the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday, April 29.
"Always a fun night at the White House Correspondents' Dinner! We really enjoy getting to see so many familiar faces who normally work their a**** off getting to kick back and have a night off! Congrats to all the journalism award recipients and @lesterholtnbc — this was a peak moment for me, you icon!! thank you to our @nbc family for having us!" Teigen captioned photos of the elegant evening via Instagram on Monday, May 1.