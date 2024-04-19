OK Magazine
Chrissy Teigen Cozies Up at Home After Being Diagnosed With a 'Double Ear Infection'

Apr. 19 2024

Get well soon, Chrissy Teigen!

On Thursday, April 18, the model revealed she's cozying up at home after being diagnosed with an infection in both of her ears.

chrissy teigen double ear infection
Source: @chrissyteigen/instagram

Chrissy Teigen has a double ear infection.

In a video uploaded to her Instagram Story, the mom-of-four, 38, pointed the camera at herself while she sat in a fuzzy lavender robe. The star was frowning a bit and had the tip of her pinky finger in the corner of her mouth.

Teigen didn't appear to be wearing any makeup and had her locks swept back in a bun.

"The face of a double ear infection," she captioned the clip, which also zoomed in on her ear.

chrissy teigen
Source: mega

The model and John Legend married in 2013.

The Cravings cookbook author's post comes just a few days after she clapped back at an online troll who claimed the star and husband John Legend, 45, try to "stay relevant by talking" and "having kids."

"Yes very bored and need attention and there is no other way in the world to get it than having kids," replied Teigen, who shares daughters Luna, 8, and Esti, 1, as well as sons Miles, 5, and Wren, 10 months, with the EGOT winner.

chrissy teigen
Source: @chrissyteigen/instagram

The couple has four kids.

Though the couple already has their hands full, Teigen hinted earlier this month that she would be open to welcoming a fifth child.

At the April 10 City Harvest’s 2024 Gala: Magic of Motown event, the former Lip Sync Battle co-host admitted that once Wren started walking, she was struck by baby fever again. However, The Voice star declared a "no!" when a reporter asked if they'll have another baby.

Despite his doubts, Legend admitted of life with four kids, "Oh, it’s so good. It’s just so much love in the house."

"And that’s what it would be like if we have a fifth!" Teigen quipped back, to which Legend once again said, "No!"

chrissy teigen
Source: mega

Teigen and the singer can't agree on whether they should have another baby.

As OK! reported, the couple tried more than one method to conceive their third and fourth children after Teigen had to undergo a life-saving abortion while pregnant with son Jack in 2020.

"I had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions. It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention," she shared at a panel in 2022.

"Let’s just call it what it was: It was an abortion. An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance," Teigen spilled. "And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago."

