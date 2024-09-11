Chrissy Teigen Bashes 'Psychotic Weirdo' Donald Trump for 'Spiraling' During First Debate Against Rival Kamala Harris
Chrissy Teigen wants to witness Donald Trump’s downfall.
On Tuesday, September 10, the model, 38, shared a video slamming the former president, 78, while watching him debate rival Kamala Harris.
“I love that they’re letting him rant. I know the mics are supposed to be off but keep them on. Keep them on. Let him f------ go. F------ weirdo,” she began. “Absolute psychotic weirdo [who is] spiraling. Oh, it’s so good.”
The mother-of-four went on to note how ridiculous she found Trump’s claims that women were choosing to abort babies at nine months and that immigrants are eating pets in Ohio.
“Oh, just keep talking you dumb motherf-----,” she concluded.
As OK! previously reported, Teigen was not the only celebrity to share her support for Harris following her performance against Trump, as Taylor Swift revealed her endorsement of the Democrat shortly after the program ended.
The Eras Tour star shared her political message on Instagram.
"Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most," penned the 34-year-old, who has historically thrown her support to Democrats.
"As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country. Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site," Swift added. "It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter."
She announced, "The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth. I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election."
Swift then praised Harris, writing, "I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades. I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice.”
The superstar told her millions of fans that “your research is all yours to do” before encouraging everyone on both sides to get registered.
She signed the message, “With love and hope, Taylor Swift Childless Cat Lady,” referencing J.D. Vance's previous diss.