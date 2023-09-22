Freaky! Gwen Stefani Had an Eerie Dream John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Would Have 2 More Kids 1 Day
Can Gwen Stefani predict the future? It seems like it!
John Legend recalled his Voice costar envisioning his wife, Chrissy Teigen, having more kids in the future — before they even announced they welcomed their third and fourth child, Esti, who was born in January, and Wren, who was born in June.
"Gwen tells me, 'You know I just had a dream about seeing Chrissy holding two babies that were kind of like the same age, but they were not exactly twins," the singer, 44, said during the Thursday, September 21, episode of Today. "This is in December. Before we had Esti. So, Esti came in January, and Wren came in June."
"I hadn't told anyone we were having a baby with a surrogate in June and Gwen had a dream foreseeing this whole thing happening," the "All of Me" crooner, who also shares daughter Luna and son Miles with the model, 37, added.
In June, the cookbook author, who suffered a pregnancy loss in 2020, revealed they welcomed their fourth child via surrogate and how it all came together so quickly.
"After losing Jack, I didn’t think I’d be able to carry any more babies on my own. To be honest, I’ve personally blocked out a lot of my mindset during that time, but one clear memory is being surrounded by people who wanted to make sure I wouldn’t go through that pain and loss again," Teigen wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, June 28. "In 2021, we reached out to a surrogacy agency, with our first correspondence inquiring about perhaps having 2 tandem surrogates, to each bring us a healthy baby boy or girl. Twins, kinda?!"
"At some point, early in our surrogacy journey, I came out of a therapy session, walked downstairs and said to John — I want to try to carry just one more time. If it doesn’t work, we will be okay. We’ve already seen the worst. I promise I would be okay no matter what happened. I remember saying I just couldn’t go on wondering my whole life if I should have tried again," she continued. "And so we restarted the IVF process, the same process that gave us our beautiful Luna and Miles. We made new embryos. We did my transfer, and were so happy to learn it worked — we were pregnant with our little girl, Esti."
When they learned Alexandra was pregnant, they were elated, to say the least.
"We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra," she added. "And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens. Our hearts, and our home, are officially full. And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you."
As OK! previously reported, the duo recently renewed their vows in Italy. “It was really special,” she told People of the affair. “Way more emotional than I anticipated, but really so good. And I just feel so lucky and so blessed and in all the corniest of terms. It was so f-------- sweet and amazing.”