Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Luna, 7, Cradles Her Newborn Brother Wren in Adorable Family Photos
Chrissy Teigen can't help but show off her and John Legend's four kids after welcoming son Wren last month.
On Friday, July 14, the model uploaded several new family shots, proving their two babies are fitting in perfectly with the brood.
The star, 37, captioned the set of snaps with four emojis — 🐥🐥🐣🐣 — which represent her two older kids, Luna, 7, and Miles, 5, as well as daughter Esti, 7 months, and Wren.
The first shot showed Teigen and her own mother, Pepper, snuggled up with the babies, while another featured a smiley Wren sitting cozily on a couch pillow.
Luna clearly takes her big sister responsibilities seriously, as she appeared to be watching TV while cradling her little brother in her arms.
The last picture featured the mom-of-four and her two older kids acting like babies while sitting in a crib.
"The last photo is motherhood in a nutshell 😂," one Instagram user quipped in the comments section, while another noted of the set of snapshots, "Beautiful family ❤️#babyfever."
As OK! reported, the Cravings cookbook author and Legend, 44, shocked fans in late June when they announced they welcomed their fourth baby via surrogate.
It was just several months beforehand that Teigen gave birth to daughter Esti, as Teigen explained they were already in the surrogate process when she became pregnant. "Our hearts, and our home, are officially full," she gushed in the social media post.
The exciting news came more than two years after the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star had to have a life-saving abortion while pregnant with their son Jack.
The procedure took place in September 2020 when she was 20 weeks along in the pregnancy.
"Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever," she wrote in her explanation of what happened. "To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you."