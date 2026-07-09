Did Christie Brinkley, 72, Have Plastic Surgery? Cosmetic Surgeon Reveals Potential Procedures Behind Her Ageless Glow — See Before-and-After Photos

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A Hollywood surgeon revealed the subtle touch-ups and procedures that could have given Christie Brinkley her effortlessly ageless look. In a recent video. Dr. Anthony Youn, who is also known as America's Holistic Plastic Surgeon, said surgeries in the "distant past" may be the key to the model's youthful glow. "I am not her plastic surgeon. I have never treated her before," he clarified before diving into his analysis. "So all of this is just my opinion. But there's a lot here to deconstruct."

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Did Christie Brinkley Have a Brow Lift?

Source: MEGA Anthony Youn alleged Christie Brinkley may have undergone a subtle brow lift.

Youn compared photos of the iconic supermodel, 72, from when she was in her 20s to modern day. "There are some changes that have been made over time to keep her looking so incredible," he said. Youn noted Brinkley's eyebrows have lifted slightly over the years and her hairline has moved back "a touch" since her 20s. "This may be a possible sign of a very well-done endoscopic brow lift," he explained. "A brow lift will elevate the eyebrows, but it also moves the hairline back a bit."

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Source: MEGA Christie Brinkley's eyebrows have lifted slightly over the years, the surgeon said.

Youn was careful to point out that hairlines often recede as a result of natural aging. Though the surgeon noticed evidence of a potential brow lift, with her frequent dramatic eye makeup, he admitted it was "hard to say for sure." Youn explained that Brinkley appeared to have a "very subtle" facelift, pointing out that her jaw and neck appeared to be much more chiseled than they would be if she had aged naturally. "The sign of a good facelift is a person who has a very sharp neckline and a sharp jawline without jowls. And they're in their late 50s or 60s," he shared. "I believe sometime in between these two pictures that she underwent a really well-done lower face lift," he added, gesturing to a photo of Brinkley in her 20s versus a photo from her 50s.

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Has Christie Brinkley Had Filler?

Source: MEGA Christie Brinkley may have had a subtle lower face lift and some filler.

While Youn believed the blonde beauty had undergone "non-invasive" or "minimally invasive treatments" in her 50s and 60s, he did not detect any recent major procedures. The surgeon also noted that it's likely Brinkley has had other fillers and Botox, especially in her cheeks, which have maintained their fullness. Her lips have also gotten "fuller" rather than thinner over the years, indicating the model may have had injections there as well.

Source: MEGA Christie Brinkley admitted to using Xeomin and Ultherapy in 2017.