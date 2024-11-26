or
Christina Aguilera Fans Rave Over Singer's Sizzling Hot Photos From Glam Night Out in NYC: 'Talk About Perfection'

Photo of Martha Stewart and Christina Aguilera
Source: @xtina/instagram
Nov. 26 2024, Published 2:50 p.m. ET

Christina Aguilera has been living the good life lately!

The star has been posting up a storm on social media, recently documenting her and fiancé Matt Rutler's stop in New York City.

Christina Aguilera wowed during a night out in New York City.

On Sunday, November 24, the mom-of-two shared snaps from their dinner at The Corner Store, where she sipped on martinis, ate mini lobster rolls and even ran into Martha Stewart.

"MarTina 🍸🫒," the "Beautiful" crooner, 43, captioned her upload, in which she rocked a strapless maroon dress, a long brown coat with fur trim, black lace tights and black heels.

The singer's fans raved over her glam look.

Fans raved over the hot snaps, with one person commenting, "Talking about perfection."

"Wowwwwwwwww ❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥," penned another, while a third wrote, "She looks so good."

Countless Instagram followers loved seeing Aguilera's picture with the businesswoman, 83, with one writing, "Omg that pic with Martha! Two icons ❤️."

"Omg the Martha photo😍👑👑," gushed another.

Aguilera and Matt Rutler became engaged in 2014.

Christina Aguilera

Aguilera's recent weight loss has sparked accusations that she used Ozempic, but she's yet to comment on the speculation. The pop star has also been looking better and more youthful than ever, with some believing she could have had plastic surgery.

Earlier this year, the Burlesque actress addressed the constant comments over her body.

"When you’re a teenager, you have a very different body than when you’re in your 20s. I started to fill out, and then that was unacceptable because it was like, ‘Oh, she’s getting thicker,’" she spilled to Glamour. "Then I had industry people: ‘They liked your body and how you were as a skinny teenager.'"

The pop star's weight loss has people accusing her of using Ozempic.

While the blonde bombshell wants to protect her children from struggling with self-confidence, she knows it's something nearly every person experiences.

"Your kids trigger things in you that you don’t want them to go through. And it’s almost like you’re reliving this whole thing again," Aguilera shared of son Max, 16, whom she welcomed with ex-husband Jordan Bratman and daughter Summer, 10, whose dad is Rutler.

"You just want the best for your kids. I love my son and my daughter so much, and you do want to shield and protect them from the world. But they have to learn their own lessons," the superstar explained.

These days, "I have a maturity now where I just don’t give a f--- about your opinion," she declared. "I’m not going to take it on. It must be your responsibility to take up your space. Other people’s opinions of me are not my business."

