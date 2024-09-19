or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Sabrina Carpenter
OK LogoNEWS

Sabrina Carpenter and Christina Aguilera Tease New Music After Britney Spears Critiqued 2024 VMAs: Watch

sabrina carpenter christina aguilera new music after britney spears critiqued vmas pp
Source: MEGA

Sabrina Carpenter and Christina Aguilera teased new music after Britney Spears' criticism of the VMAs.

By:

Sept. 19 2024, Published 4:38 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Maybe pop singers love drama after all!

On September 18, Christina Aguilera posted a video of herself with rising pop star Sabrina Carpenter, acting out an iconic scene from The Kardashians just one week after Britney Spears threw shade at the 25-year-old.

"I'm obsessed with my mom," the "Taste" singer said as she mimicked something Kylie Jenner previously said, referring to Aguilera as her matriarch.

“I am her favorite. We actually have a relationship like she has no other kids," she continued while pointing at the "Lady Marmalade" singer.

Article continues below advertisement
sabrina carpenter christina aguilera new music after britney spears critiqued vmas
Source: MEGA

Sabrina Carpenter recently performed at the 2024 VMAs.

Article continues below advertisement

Shortly after the video had been posted, Carpenter shared it to her Instagram Story.

“I don’t think you understand, I’m obsessed,” she captioned the video clip.

Article continues below advertisement

Carpenter previously expressed how Aguilera's songs "raised" her.

“I was 11 years old and you couldn’t get her name out of my mouth,” she said. “She’s very special to me."

Article continues below advertisement
sabrina carpenter christina aguilera instagram
Source: @XTINA/INSTAGRAM

The pair teamed up for a new TikTok video.

Article continues below advertisement

After the video went viral, fans have been speculating they may release a new collaboration.

In a special episode of Spotify Anniversaries, which will be released on September 25, Carpenter and Aguilera, 43, will be joined by Machine Gun Kelly, 34.

“I wanted to celebrate the 25th anniversary of my debut album in a way that brings together the past and present,” Aguilera said to Rolling Stone.

”I’ve always enjoyed reimagining my songs with different styles and audiences, as well as playing with sounds and arrangements that showcase how all music can be timeless,” the "What a Girl Wants" diva continued.

Article continues below advertisement

Though Carpenter seems to be close to Aguilera, the latter's former rival wasted no time sharing her thoughts about the awards show.

"I did not watch the VMAs, but I did see stuff on my phone from YouTube of Sabrina Carpenter. Why is she kissing an alien on stage?" Spears, 42, said, referring to Carpenter who she called "The Sabrina Girl" in the video. “I didn’t understand that part.”

MORE ON:
Sabrina Carpenter

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
sabrina carpenter christina aguilera new music after britney spears critiqued vmas
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears commented on Sabrina Carpenter's recent performance.

Article continues below advertisement

“Why didn’t she kiss a girl? That was weird,” Spears added, implying her controversial 2003 VMAs moment when she locked lips with Madonna on stage. "Like the whole thing is kinda weird, altogether."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement
sabrina carpenter christina aguilera new music after britney spears critiqued vmas
Source: MEGA

Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears both kissed Madonna at the 2003 VMAs.

Elsewhere in the video, the "Womanizer" songstress highlighted how Carpenter paid tribute to her.

"She said my name on the red carpet, and I thought that was kinda cool," Spears said. "Cause I forget I'm famous sometimes. But, that was kinda cool."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.