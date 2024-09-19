Sabrina Carpenter and Christina Aguilera Tease New Music After Britney Spears Critiqued 2024 VMAs: Watch

Maybe pop singers love drama after all!

On September 18, Christina Aguilera posted a video of herself with rising pop star Sabrina Carpenter, acting out an iconic scene from The Kardashians just one week after Britney Spears threw shade at the 25-year-old.

"I'm obsessed with my mom," the "Taste" singer said as she mimicked something Kylie Jenner previously said, referring to Aguilera as her matriarch.

“I am her favorite. We actually have a relationship like she has no other kids," she continued while pointing at the "Lady Marmalade" singer.