Sabrina Carpenter and Christina Aguilera Tease New Music After Britney Spears Critiqued 2024 VMAs: Watch
Maybe pop singers love drama after all!
On September 18, Christina Aguilera posted a video of herself with rising pop star Sabrina Carpenter, acting out an iconic scene from The Kardashians just one week after Britney Spears threw shade at the 25-year-old.
"I'm obsessed with my mom," the "Taste" singer said as she mimicked something Kylie Jenner previously said, referring to Aguilera as her matriarch.
“I am her favorite. We actually have a relationship like she has no other kids," she continued while pointing at the "Lady Marmalade" singer.
Shortly after the video had been posted, Carpenter shared it to her Instagram Story.
“I don’t think you understand, I’m obsessed,” she captioned the video clip.
Carpenter previously expressed how Aguilera's songs "raised" her.
“I was 11 years old and you couldn’t get her name out of my mouth,” she said. “She’s very special to me."
After the video went viral, fans have been speculating they may release a new collaboration.
In a special episode of Spotify Anniversaries, which will be released on September 25, Carpenter and Aguilera, 43, will be joined by Machine Gun Kelly, 34.
“I wanted to celebrate the 25th anniversary of my debut album in a way that brings together the past and present,” Aguilera said to Rolling Stone.
”I’ve always enjoyed reimagining my songs with different styles and audiences, as well as playing with sounds and arrangements that showcase how all music can be timeless,” the "What a Girl Wants" diva continued.
Though Carpenter seems to be close to Aguilera, the latter's former rival wasted no time sharing her thoughts about the awards show.
"I did not watch the VMAs, but I did see stuff on my phone from YouTube of Sabrina Carpenter. Why is she kissing an alien on stage?" Spears, 42, said, referring to Carpenter who she called "The Sabrina Girl" in the video. “I didn’t understand that part.”
“Why didn’t she kiss a girl? That was weird,” Spears added, implying her controversial 2003 VMAs moment when she locked lips with Madonna on stage. "Like the whole thing is kinda weird, altogether."
Elsewhere in the video, the "Womanizer" songstress highlighted how Carpenter paid tribute to her.
"She said my name on the red carpet, and I thought that was kinda cool," Spears said. "Cause I forget I'm famous sometimes. But, that was kinda cool."