'I'm Not Angry Anymore': Christina Applegate Apologizes After Heated Reaction to Donald Trump Winning 2024 Election
Christina Applegate issued an apology after she got feisty with some people who challenged her reaction to Donald Trump winning the 2024 presidential election.
After Trump, 78, won over Kamala Harris, Applegate, who has MS, she had a blunt message for her followers.
“Please unfollow me if you voted against female rights. Against disability rights. Yeah that. Unfollow me because what you did is unreal,” Applegate posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Don’t want followers like this. So yeah. Done. Also after today I will be shutting down this fan account that I have had for so many years because this is sick.”
“I genuinely have no idea who you are, but Harris has no one to blame for her loss but herself. You’re just whining. Get over it," one person replied back to the actress, 52.
The blonde beauty fired back, writing, “Oh I’m whining??? Really. If you don’t know who I am yet you follow me then f--- off. I am disabled. Everyday of my life is hard.”
Another troll then popped in, stating, “The problem is women can’t think straight one week out of the month and that’s not good for a president and the American people know that.”
“Are you f-------- kidding me? Get on the phone now. Give me your number!!!” Applegate replied. “I will ruin you. Don’t f--- with a disabled woman who also, you a-- f--- oxygen thief probably Trumper piece of s---, will have. Better life than you sitting in your mamas basement. Don’t even try me.”
The Dead to Me alum then seemed to gather herself, writing, “I apologize. I’m still reeling and sobbing. But I’m not angry anymore. Just going to go back to my bubble and watch a s--- ton of Bravo shows So peace to all. I suggest you do the same. Very soothing.”
Many celebrities were angry with the outcome, with Stephen King calling out anyone who voted for Trump.
“There’s a sign you see in shops that sell beautiful but fragile items: LOVELY TO LOOK AT, DELIGHTFUL TO HOLD, BUT ONCE YOU BREAK IT, THEN IT’S SOLD,” King wrote on X. “You can say the same about democracy.”
Musician Ethel Cain also posted a lengthy message on social media.
“If you voted for Trump, I hope that peace never finds you,” Cain wrote. “Instead, I hope clarity strikes you someday like a clap of lightning and you have to live the rest of your life with the knowledge and guilt of what you’ve done and who you are as a person.”