Minnie Driver Defends Nicholas Cage After She Claims Actor Bought a Plane Seat for His Son's Imaginary Friend

Jun. 28 2023, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Minnie Driver is coming to Nicholas Cage's defense!

On Monday, June 26, the British actress praised the National Treasure lead on social media after a random person shared a shady story about the actor.

In the first upload, a bride explained she was forced to give up her hotel suite for an unnamed celebrity, who wound up being the movie star.

"On our wedding weekend, we saw Nicolas Cage walking around our hotel. Nic Cage tried to ruin my wedding and that's my story," the social media user said.

Driver countered the allegation by recalling a sweet memory about the Oscar winner.

"Was once on a plane with NC and his son and a seat had also been purchased for his son's imaginary friend 🖤," Driver wrote in response.

Fans replied to the Ella Enchanted star with mixed opinions on her anecdote.

"Think he just didn't want anyone else sitting in their row? 😂 ," one penned, while another pointed out, "Now that's a whole new level of wealth."

"This is amazing," a third user said, while a fourth stated, "Thank you for sharing that very Nicholas cage sweet thing to do ❤️🙌."

The details of Driver's claim are unclear, including which son he purchased the extra seat for.

The iconic celeb, who has been married five times, has three children: sons Weston, 32, Kal-El, 17, and soon-to-be 1-year-old daughter August.

He welcomed Weston with ex Christina Fulton in 1990 and Kal-El with Alice Kim in 2005.

This September, Cage had August with Riko Shibata, whom he tied the knot with in March 2021.

Prior to the birth of his first daughter, the 59-year-old told Access Hollywood he was "extremely excited" to parent again.

"My boys are all grown up, and I miss going to the toy store. I miss singing lullabies and rocking in the rocking chair," Cage shared. "I'm looking forward to getting back to that."

