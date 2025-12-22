'Unapologetic' Christina Haack Says She’s 'Happy' as She Claps Back at Haters: 'This Era Is Called Freedom'

Article continues below advertisement

Christina Haack is going into 2026 with a fresh mindset. The HGTV star, 42, took to Instagram on Monday, December 22, to share some of the morals she’s holding close for the new year. Haack posted a black-and-white photo of herself smiling, glancing off to the side as she sat on top of a table. She donned a plunging black satin dress with matching gloves and silver bangles.

Source: @christinahaack/Instagram Christina Haack is currently dating Christopher Larocca.

“This Era is called Freedom: Unapologetic and Happy. Glanced at my last post and it made me feel sad for some people. Lucky for me the insecure / negative Reddit types have never bothered me — frankly I would be a shell of myself if they did,” she wrote. The reality star expressed how she loves “being a mirror for people” and “showing them truths about themselves they might not see.” “As we approach the holiday I want to remind everyone to be kind to one another and also to yourself,” she preached. “Words and thoughts have a frequency — what we say and think we attract. High vibes prevail. I wish you all a very Merry Christmas full of love, laughter and of course champagne. Cheers. 🥂❤️.” Heather Rae El Moussa — who is married to Haack’s ex-husband Tarek El Moussa — commented, “👏👏👏👏 YES 😍.”

Christina’s previous post was met with much controversy. Fans took to the comments section of a video of her dressed up with friends, claiming she was acting inappropriately. “I'm sorry but this isn't normal, it's very odd & strange for these ladies at their age doing this...l would expect this from 18 yr olds!” one person wrote, while another expressed, “Man Christina has changed so much.” "Christina, act like a mother," wrote a third critic. "You’re acting like a d--- teenager and it’s appalling."

Inside Christina Haack's Split From Joshua Hall

Source: MEGA Christina Haack is no longer married to Joshua Hall.

Christina has been married three times and finalized her divorce from her most recent husband, Joshua Hall, earlier this year. In October, she disclosed one of the early red flags she saw in her ex that she ignored at the time. "The first time he proposed I said no, and he threw the ring in the pool. That was probably red flag number one," the Flip or Flop alum recalled in an interview. “We weren't getting along super great even then, off and on. When things were good, they were good, but it just felt like I wasn't quite ready and so I just said, 'This is not the right time.' I don't remember exactly what I said, but he had the patio decorated and he threw it in the pool."

Source: @christinahaack/Instagram Christina Haack has been married three times.

Christina credited her third divorce for instilling her with a new sense of perspective. “I learned to protect myself, my children, my finances, and I also truly, I don't think until this divorce, I learned how much I appreciate peace, freedom, quiet, chill,” she expressed.

Joshua Hall Reportedly Wanted an 'Obscene Amount' of Money From Christina Haack

Source: MEGA Christina Haack suffered a messy divorce from Joshua Hall.