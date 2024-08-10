Christina Haack Promises to 'Never Ever Give Away My Peace Again' After Messy Split From Josh Hall
Christina Haack is moving forward after her messy split from third husband Josh Hall.
On Friday, August 9, the HGTV star, 41, shared a life update following her breakup from Hall, whom she married in 2022.
“One month later … I finally have my appetite back [and] I’m exercising again,” she penned on her Instagram Story. “My kids are happy and our house feels like home. ‘Those poor kids’ adore me [and] anyone who knows us for real knows this and that’s what matters.”
The TV personality shares daughter Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, 8, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa as well as son Hudson, 4, with ex-husband Ant Anstead. She and Hall do not have any children together.
Amid the former couple’s divorce battle, Haack shared how she is focusing her energy into taking care of her kids, spending time with pals and working on “dream” work projects.
“I made myself and [my life coach] a promise — I will never ever give away my peace again,” she said. “I will say: If you’ve ever lost peace and gained it back, there is a new level of gratitude for every single moment of life.”
The mother-of-three added, “A huge level of appreciation for the present moments and being present. If that’s the lesson, I’ll take it. When you have a positive mindset, the rest will work itself out like it always does.”
Haack seemed to be practicing what she preached as she uploaded a snap of her wholesome night in with her kids.
“Perfect Friday night,” she penned alongside a selfie with Braydon and Hudson.
As OK! previously reported, both Haack and Hall filed for divorce in July. Neither party has revealed the explicit reason behind their split, however, one source told Us Weekly that they’d been having issues “for a while.”
Another insider noted how many of those in Haack’s inner circle were not surprised the romance didn’t last.
"Plenty of people warned her not to rush into marrying Josh," they said of Haack, who divorced Anstead just months before marrying Hall. "Now she’s saying she didn’t really have a clue who he is."
Things between Hall and Haack did not end well as the blonde beauty recently accused the realtor of stealing $35,000 from her.
"I have worked my a-- off to build this life for myself and my children and anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve/what they did NOT work for should be ashamed," Haack said of the situation on social media. "An insecure man with a large ego can sure try and derail you — but, 'still I rise.'"
In addition to allegedly taking money from Haack, Hall requested spousal support in his divorce filing — something she isn’t a fan of.
"It is my understanding that Josh has his own income and therefore he should not need any spousal support from me," her legal response stated. "He has sufficient assets of his own to pay his own attorney's fees and costs."