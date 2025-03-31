or
Christina Haack and New Boyfriend Christopher Larocca Get Handsy During Hike in California After He Speaks Out on Their Relationship Being Outed

Christina Haack cuddled up with her new boyfriend, Christopher Larocca, on a sunny hike.

March 31 2025, Published 12:25 p.m. ET

Christina Haack is off the market.

The HGTV star cuddled up to her new man, Christopher Larocca, on a hike in Newport Beach, Calif., on March 29.

Haack, 41, wore a cropped black sweatshirt with matching leggings featuring white piping, while Larocca, 52, sported a white Clemson football T-shirt to pay tribute to his alma mater.

During the walk, the couple was all smiles, holding hands and wrapping their arms around each other.

Christina Haack split from her ex Josh Hall in July 2024.

The duo confirmed their relationship in January, just six months after Haack split from her third husband, Josh Hall, in July 2024.

On a March 27 appearance on SiriusXM's "Radio Andy," the real estate investor described the chaos that ensued when her new relationship was outed.

"I had paparazzi calling me. I had reporters calling me. I had a lot of things going on that day," she explained.

While dealing with press, they were simultaneously processing a poor coffee reading — a fortune-telling practice that interprets patterns in coffee grounds — at a dress shop in Los Angeles.

"I had a lot of things going on," Larocca added. "My head was on a swivel that day. It wasn’t so much the reading, it was everything going on that day."

Christina Haack and Christopher Larocca started hanging out in October 2024.

Haack and Larocca, who serves as the CEO and president of Network Connex, grabbed dinner in February with Haack's ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his current wife, Heather Rae El Moussa.

Tarek shared a February 12 Instagram post on a double date with his The Flip Off costar, writing, "First round of interviews."

"We've gone to dinner with them a couple of times, and he's come to some kid things, and I'd say, so far I like him," Heather told Realtor.com of Christopher. "I have nothing negative to say about him, and she seems happy."

Christina shares two children, Taylor and Brayden, with Tarek, whom she was married for seven years. She also shares son Hudson with ex Ant Anstead.

Christina Haack hard-launched her relationship with Christopher Larocca in February.

Christina and Christopher were spotted hanging out as early as last October, when they were vacationing in Europe together. They attended several events in December and were photographed kissing during a January date night.

Christina hard-launched the relationship on February 5 with an Instagram post of them on a private jet. She cheekily captioned the photo, "Some plane flights must be hard posted."

Christina Haack claimed her ex Josh Hall has been walking around her neighborhood.

Christina recently had a few awkward run-ins with her ex Josh in her neighborhood, even though he lives in Tennessee.

"I've seen [him] twice this month on my usual every day walks," she said on a March 27 appearance on "Jeff Lewis Live."

She expressed her confusion as to why he flew all the way from the South to be near her home, noting that "maybe it's just intimidation."

