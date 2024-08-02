OK Magazine
It's War: Christina Haack Accuses Estranged Husband Josh Hall of Trying to Take 'Millions More' From Her in Their Divorce

Photo of Christina Haack and Josh Hall
Source: @unbrokenjosh/instagram

In July, Christina Haack and Josh Hall both filed to end their nearly three-year marriage.

By:

Aug. 2 2024, Updated 1:46 p.m. ET

Christina Haack refuses to keep quiet in the wake of her impending divorce from Josh Hall.

Hours after Hall uploaded a message about "hope," the mother-of-three reposted his Instagram Story and hinted he's eager to collect as much money from her as he can.

christina haack accuses josh hall trying take millions more divorce
Source: mega

Last month, Christina Haack and Josh Hall filed to end their nearly three-year marriage.

"I 'HOPE' she pays me millions more than what she's already offered me," the blonde beauty, 41, sarcastically wrote alongside the same photo Hall shared, which featured a sculpture of the word "HOPE" alongside emojis of praying hands and a blue heart.

As OK! reported, the exes each filed for divorce last month, and since they didn't sign a prenup when they married in 2021, Hall requested spousal support and asked that the HGTV star be prohibited from doing the same.

christina haack accuses josh hall trying take millions more divorce
Source: @thechristinahall/instagram

Haack made fun of Hall for posting an Instagram Story about 'hope.'

In her response, the Flip or Flop alum — who accused Hall of playing "victim" — stated, "It is my understanding that Josh has his own income and therefore he should not need any spousal support from me. He has sufficient assets of his own to pay his own attorney's fees and costs."

In addition, Haack claimed Hall stole $35,000 from her.

christina haack accuses josh hall trying take millions more divorce
Source: @unbrokenjosh/instagram

The mom-of-three accused Hall of stealing money from her.

"I have worked my a-- off to build this life for myself and my children and anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve/what they did NOT work for should be ashamed," she declared on social media last month. "An insecure man with a large ego can sure try and derail you — but, 'still I rise.'"

Haack also insisted that the narrative of Hall being blindsided by her decision to split isn't true, noting, "For those that aren't aware...divorces do not happen overnight and there is always a breaking point This one is personal..."

MORE ON:
Christina Anstead
christina haack accuses josh hall trying take millions more divorce
Source: @thechristinahall/instagram

The pair did not sign a prenup when they got married in 2021.

The former lovers haven't revealed the exact cause of their breakup, but one insider told a news outlet they were having issues for "quite some time."

Another source believed that the pair moved too quickly in their relationship.

"The feeling is that Christina rushed into this marriage without thinking it through," the insider explained. "She follows her heart, obviously, and it always seems to end in heartbreak."

"The dust had barely settled on her divorce from Ant [Anstead], and she was already marrying this guy," they added, referring to how she and Anstead, 45, ended their two-year marriage in September 2020, and just one year later, she married Hall.

Prior to tying the knot with Anstead, the father of her son Hudson, she was married to Tarek El Moussa, 42, whom she shares two children with.

Her union to El Moussa lasted from 2009 to 2018.

