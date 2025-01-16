or
Heating Up: Renée Zellweger Reveals She Moved to San Diego to Live With Her 'Fellow' Ant Anstead and His 'Little Boy' Hudson

Composite photo of Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead.
Source: MEGA

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead began dating in 2021 after his split from Christina Haack.

By:

Jan. 16 2025, Published 1:06 p.m. ET

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead’s romance is heating up.

During an interview published on Wednesday, January 15, the Judy star, 55, revealed she recently moved to be closer to her boyfriend and his son Hudson.

renee zellweger moved san diego live ant anstead hudson
Source: MEGA

Renée Zellweger said she moved to the San Diego area 'because that’s where my fellow lives, and his little boy.'

The actress revealed she now lives “in Southern California, near San Diego, because that’s where my fellow lives, and his little boy.”

This was a rare comment from Zellweger, as she usually keeps the details of her and Anstead’s relationship private.

The TV personality currently resides in the coastal area alongside his and ex Christina Haack’s son, Hudson, 5. Anstead also has kids Amelie, 21, and Archie, 18, whom he shares with ex Louise Storey.

Zellweger and Anstead, 45, were first romantically linked in June 2021, the same month the motor specialist and Haack finalized their divorce.

renee zellweger moved san diego live ant anstead hudson
Source: MEGA

Ant Anstead lives in the San Diego area with his and Christina Haack's son, Hudson.

As OK! previously reported, despite their split, Anstead and Haack have remained close and even worked on the HGTV show The Flip Off together — though a source revealed Zellweger raised some concerns about her beau teaming up with his baby mama.

“Renée trusts Ant,” the source began. “But she’s definitely wary of the situation.”

“Ant understands Renée’s apprehension about his working with Christina,” the insider added. “But it’s a paying job, and he’s assured her everything will be fine.”

renee zellweger moved san diego live ant anstead hudson
Source: @ant_anstead/Instagram

A source revealed Renée Zellweger 'trusted' Ant Anstead while he worked alongside ex Christina Haack on her show 'The Flip Off.'

Ant Anstead

Anstead ended up taking a starring spot on the series after Haack found herself in need of a costar due to her split from her third husband, Josh Hall.

Another source assured Zellweger and Anstead’s romance is as strong as ever despite the recent gig.

"They’re madly in love, and they want to make it official," the source spilled. "They’re thinking of an elopement, something very intimate — they don’t like to make a fuss."

"She and Ant are looking for a place to stay in London while Renée is working there,” the insider alleged. "They may even look for something more permanent and split their time between England and the States."

Anstead allegedly had to budget his time across the pond due to his custody agreement with Haack.

"Ant wasn’t able to take Hudson to Britain until last year because of custody restrictions, but now he can, so he and Renée will definitely be spending more time there," the confidante explained.

renee zellweger moved san diego live ant anstead hudson
Source: @ant_anstead/Instagram

Renée Zellweger's friends believe her romance with Ant Anstead is 'one of the best and healthiest she’s ever been in.'

A third source also noted that Zellweger is head over heels for Anstead.

"Renée’s friends believe this relationship is one of the best and healthiest she’s ever been in. They’ve never seen her so at peace," they stated.

"They spend a lot of time at home, taking care of Hudson. Occasionally, they’ll dress up and go out, but it’s usually for one of Ant’s auto events rather than a Hollywood party," the insider continued of the lovebirds. "Someone was throwing some sparkle dust over them. Renée never thought she'd find love again, but then she found Ant and it really saved her life. He's opened another world for Renée.”

British Vogue interviewed Zellweger.

