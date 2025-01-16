Heating Up: Renée Zellweger Reveals She Moved to San Diego to Live With Her 'Fellow' Ant Anstead and His 'Little Boy' Hudson

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead began dating in 2021 after his split from Christina Haack.

During an interview published on Wednesday, January 15, the Judy star, 55, revealed she recently moved to be closer to her boyfriend and his son Hudson .

The actress revealed she now lives “in Southern California, near San Diego, because that’s where my fellow lives, and his little boy.”

This was a rare comment from Zellweger, as she usually keeps the details of her and Anstead’s relationship private.