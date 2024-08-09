OK Magazine
Christina Haack Was 'Warned' Not to 'Rush Into Marrying' Josh Hall as 'Bitter' Divorce Battle Begins

Photo of Christina Haack and Josh Hall
Source: @unbrokenjosh/instagram

Christina Haack and Josh Hall started dating less than a year after she separated from ex Ant Anstead.

By:

Aug. 9 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Christina Haack may have been able to spare herself the heartbreak of a third divorce if she listened to her inner circle's alleged advice.

Upon the news that the mother-of-three filed for divorce from Josh Hall in July, a source told a magazine that several of her loved ones predicted the romance wouldn't last.

christina haack warned not rush marrying josh hall divorce battle
Source: mega

Christina Haack and Josh Hall both filed for divorce in July after nearly three years of marriage.

"Plenty of people warned her not to rush into marrying Josh," the source explained. "Now she’s saying she didn’t really have a clue who he is."

The two married in September 2021, just a few months after her divorce from Ant Anstead was finalized.

christina haack warned not rush marrying josh hall divorce battle
Source: @thechristinahall/instagram

A source claimed the mom-of-three was 'warned' about rushing into a third marriage.

Things aren't ending amicably for the duo, as the blonde beauty, 41, accused the realtor of stealing $35,000 from her.

"I have worked my a-- off to build this life for myself and my children and anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve/what they did NOT work for should be ashamed," she wrote on social media. "An insecure man with a large ego can sure try and derail you — but, 'still I rise.'"

christina haack warned not rush marrying josh hall divorce battle
Source: @unbrokenjosh/instagram

The estranged couple did not sign a prenup when they married in September 2021.

She also denied a claim that said Hall was blindsided by the split, accusing him of trying to play the victim.

The estranged spouses are also facing other financial squabbles, as Hall requested spousal support — something Haack isn't happy about.

MORE ON:
Christina Anstead
"It is my understanding that Josh has his own income and therefore he should not need any spousal support from me," she said in her legal response. "He has sufficient assets of his own to pay his own attorney's fees and costs."

Hall — who didn't sign a prenup when they got hitched — also asked for the rights to any of the projects they worked on together, including their upcoming HGTV series The Flip-Off.

"It’s not really a surprise to anyone that things have gotten so bitter so quickly," the source added of the drama.

"Christina wants her money back. She never imagined Josh would sink so low," the insider added. "Friends are warning her to get ready for a fight because things are bound to get even uglier."

christina haack warned not rush marrying josh hall divorce battle
Source: @unbrokenjosh/instagram

The source said Haack's friends aren't surprised that the divorce turned ugly.

Hall responded to all of her social media posts by declaring he wouldn't be addressing their issues publicly.

"I prefer privacy, especially during something as life changing as a divorce I did not ask for," he wrote via Instagram. "I will not publicly badmouth anyone as people have families, friends and others who respect and love them. Unfortunately the internet is forever."

The Flip or Flop alum doesn't share any children with Hall, though she co-parents one son with Anstead and two kids with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.

Hall and El Moussa were married from 2009 to 2018, and she was married to Anstead from 2018 to 2021.

Life & Style reported on Haack being warned about not rushing into marriage with Hall.

