Christina Haack Was 'Warned' Not to 'Rush Into Marrying' Josh Hall as 'Bitter' Divorce Battle Begins
Christina Haack may have been able to spare herself the heartbreak of a third divorce if she listened to her inner circle's alleged advice.
Upon the news that the mother-of-three filed for divorce from Josh Hall in July, a source told a magazine that several of her loved ones predicted the romance wouldn't last.
"Plenty of people warned her not to rush into marrying Josh," the source explained. "Now she’s saying she didn’t really have a clue who he is."
The two married in September 2021, just a few months after her divorce from Ant Anstead was finalized.
Things aren't ending amicably for the duo, as the blonde beauty, 41, accused the realtor of stealing $35,000 from her.
"I have worked my a-- off to build this life for myself and my children and anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve/what they did NOT work for should be ashamed," she wrote on social media. "An insecure man with a large ego can sure try and derail you — but, 'still I rise.'"
She also denied a claim that said Hall was blindsided by the split, accusing him of trying to play the victim.
The estranged spouses are also facing other financial squabbles, as Hall requested spousal support — something Haack isn't happy about.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
- Christina Haack Tells Men Who Are Sending Her 'Cute' Messages Amid Her Divorce That They Won't 'Be My 4th Ex-Husband'
- Christina Hall Felt 'Pure Peace' While on 'Much Needed Girls' Trip' as Divorce From Josh Hall Gets Messier by the Day
- It's War: Christina Haack Accuses Estranged Husband Josh Hall of Trying to Take 'Millions More' From Her in Their Divorce
"It is my understanding that Josh has his own income and therefore he should not need any spousal support from me," she said in her legal response. "He has sufficient assets of his own to pay his own attorney's fees and costs."
Hall — who didn't sign a prenup when they got hitched — also asked for the rights to any of the projects they worked on together, including their upcoming HGTV series The Flip-Off.
"It’s not really a surprise to anyone that things have gotten so bitter so quickly," the source added of the drama.
"Christina wants her money back. She never imagined Josh would sink so low," the insider added. "Friends are warning her to get ready for a fight because things are bound to get even uglier."
Hall responded to all of her social media posts by declaring he wouldn't be addressing their issues publicly.
"I prefer privacy, especially during something as life changing as a divorce I did not ask for," he wrote via Instagram. "I will not publicly badmouth anyone as people have families, friends and others who respect and love them. Unfortunately the internet is forever."
The Flip or Flop alum doesn't share any children with Hall, though she co-parents one son with Anstead and two kids with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.
Hall and El Moussa were married from 2009 to 2018, and she was married to Anstead from 2018 to 2021.
Life & Style reported on Haack being warned about not rushing into marriage with Hall.