Christina Haack's Estranged Husband Josh Hall Posts About 'Hope' After She Accuses Him of Playing Victim in Their Messy Divorce
Christina Haack's estranged husband, Josh Hall, is trying to stay positive as their divorce gets messier by the day.
On Wednesday, July 31, Hall uploaded an image of a sculpture that read "HOPE" alongside emojis of praying hands and a blue heart.
The two each filed for divorce earlier in the month, but things have been anything but simple since, as Haack accused her former spouse of stealing money from her.
The mother-of-three — who shares her youngest tot with ex-husband Ant Anstead and her two other kids with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa — touched on the drama via her Instagram Story, writing, "I have worked my a-- off to build this life for myself and my children and anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve/what they did NOT work for should be ashamed. An insecure man with a large ego can sure try and derail you — but, 'still I rise.'"
Haack, 41, denied claims that Hall was blindsided by the split, noting he's trying to paint himself as the "victim."
Since the exes didn't have a prenup when they married in 2021, Hall requested spousal support and asked the court to prohibit Haack from doing the same. He also wants the rights to any projects they worked on together, which includes their upcoming HGTV show set to air in 2025, and asked she pay his legal fees.
In her response, the Christina on the Coast star said, "It is my understanding that Josh has his own income and therefore he should not need any spousal support from me," she added. "He has sufficient assets of his own to pay his own attorney's fees and costs."
While neither of the stars have commented on the cause of their split, one insider said they were having issues for "quite some time" before parting ways.
"The feeling is that Christina rushed into this marriage without thinking it through," another source told a news outlet. "She follows her heart, obviously, and it always seems to end in heartbreak."
"The dust had barely settled on her divorce from Ant, and she was already marrying this guy," they added.
As OK! previously reported, Haack and and Anstead announced their split in September 2020 after just two years of marriage, and by the summer of next year, she was in a relationship with Hall.
The Flip or Flop alum and Hall married that October.