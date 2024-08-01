Christina Haack's Estranged Husband Josh Hall Posts About 'Hope' After She Accuses Him of Playing Victim in Their Messy Divorce

The two each filed for divorce earlier in the month, but things have been anything but simple since, as Haack accused her former spouse of stealing money from her.

The mother-of-three — who shares her youngest tot with ex-husband Ant Anstead and her two other kids with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa — touched on the drama via her Instagram Story, writing, "I have worked my a-- off to build this life for myself and my children and anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve/what they did NOT work for should be ashamed. An insecure man with a large ego can sure try and derail you — but, 'still I rise.'"