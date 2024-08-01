OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Christina Anstead
OK LogoNEWS

Christina Haack's Estranged Husband Josh Hall Posts About 'Hope' After She Accuses Him of Playing Victim in Their Messy Divorce

Photo of Christina Haack and Josh Hall
Source: @unbrokenjosh/instagram

Christina Haack and Josh Hall each filed for divorce in July after less than three years of marriage.

By:

Aug. 1 2024, Updated 2:06 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Christina Haack's estranged husband, Josh Hall, is trying to stay positive as their divorce gets messier by the day.

On Wednesday, July 31, Hall uploaded an image of a sculpture that read "HOPE" alongside emojis of praying hands and a blue heart.

Article continues below advertisement
christina haack estranged husband josh hall posts hope victim divorce
Source: @thechristinahall/instagram

Josh Hall posted a message about 'hope' after estranged wife Christina Haack attacked him online.

The two each filed for divorce earlier in the month, but things have been anything but simple since, as Haack accused her former spouse of stealing money from her.

The mother-of-three — who shares her youngest tot with ex-husband Ant Anstead and her two other kids with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa — touched on the drama via her Instagram Story, writing, "I have worked my a-- off to build this life for myself and my children and anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve/what they did NOT work for should be ashamed. An insecure man with a large ego can sure try and derail you — but, 'still I rise.'"

Article continues below advertisement
christina haack estranged husband josh hall posts hope victim divorce
Source: @unbrokenjosh/instagram

The stars married in October 2021 and don't have any children together.

Article continues below advertisement

Haack, 41, denied claims that Hall was blindsided by the split, noting he's trying to paint himself as the "victim."

Since the exes didn't have a prenup when they married in 2021, Hall requested spousal support and asked the court to prohibit Haack from doing the same. He also wants the rights to any projects they worked on together, which includes their upcoming HGTV show set to air in 2025, and asked she pay his legal fees.

Article continues below advertisement
christina haack estranged husband josh hall posts hope victim divorce
Source: @thechristinahall/instagram

Hall requested Haack pay him spousal support, as the two don't have a prenup.

MORE ON:
Christina Anstead
Article continues below advertisement

In her response, the Christina on the Coast star said, "It is my understanding that Josh has his own income and therefore he should not need any spousal support from me," she added. "He has sufficient assets of his own to pay his own attorney's fees and costs."

While neither of the stars have commented on the cause of their split, one insider said they were having issues for "quite some time" before parting ways.

Article continues below advertisement
christina haack estranged husband josh hall posts hope victim divorce
Source: @unbrokenjosh/instagram

The mom-of-three accused her estranged spouse of stealing more than $35,000 from her.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

"The feeling is that Christina rushed into this marriage without thinking it through," another source told a news outlet. "She follows her heart, obviously, and it always seems to end in heartbreak."

"The dust had barely settled on her divorce from Ant, and she was already marrying this guy," they added.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Haack and and Anstead announced their split in September 2020 after just two years of marriage, and by the summer of next year, she was in a relationship with Hall.

The Flip or Flop alum and Hall married that October.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.