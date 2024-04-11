'Pretty Disturbing': Christina Hall Discovers She's Had a Dental Infection 'for Years' Without Any Symptoms
Christina Hall wants everyone to stay up to date on their dental health.
On Wednesday, April 10, the star shared a "quick PSA" about her current situation, noting she felt it's "important to share" what she's going through so she can help others.
"When I was 16 I had a tooth injury to a back molar and had to have an emergency root canal," shared the blonde beauty, 40. "In 2020, my dentist saw via xray [sic] the previous root canal showed signs of being infected. So I went and had it redone."
The other week, she learned "the infection came back. So I've had an infection that I have zero symptoms of lingering for years and years!! Pretty disturbing."
"I'm taking care of it next week via explant... but leaving an infection that long can cause all kinds of complications," said the mom-of-three. "With no root, you can't feel if there's a problem."
The HGTV star has been an open book about her health, revealing in 2022 that after months of exhibiting a wide range of symptoms — including inflammation, unexplained skin rashes, joint and muscle pain and dry eyes — doctors finally figured out she was suffering from mercury and lead poisoning.
Hall said she got it "most likely from all the gross houses I've been in (the bad flips)," adding she also had "small intestine bacteria overgrowth."
To heal, the star did IVs and detoxes, and she also revealed she had her b----- implants removed, as she originally thought they were what caused her issues.
The Flip or Flop alum did EBO2 therapy as well — which stands for extracorporeal blood oxygenation and ozonation — in an effort to filter her blood stream.
"The blood going out was dark and had inflammation and a high level of lipids AKA fat … I eat super clean so this is likely due to my liver and kidneys needing a detox," she explained at the time. "My blood coming back in after being filtered + oxygenated & ozonated = bright red."
After getting healthy, Hall faced endless pregnancy speculation, which she's always shot down.
After one Instagram user commented on a January 2024 photo, "Is that baby #4 I see peeping through?" she replied, "No. It’s called not sucking in my tummy after having three kids 🙄."
Hall noted she's done having children. While she and husband Josh Hall — whom she married in 2022 — don't have any biological kids together, the Christina on the Coast lead shares daughter Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, 8, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and 4-year-old son Hudson with ex-husband Ant Anstead.