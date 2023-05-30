Christina Hall Gushes About Her and Husband Josh's 'Own World' After Daughter's Subtle Snub 

“Pap’d by friends. Always in our own world,” Christina captioned a photo of herself and the real estate advisor staring off into the sunset on their getaway. In another picture, Josh held his wife in his arms as he nuzzled into her neck.

The HGTV star's romantic trip with her partner comes as her daughter Taylor, 12, — whom she shares with former husband Tarek El Moussa — subtly shaded her mother for her choice in lounge wear.