Christina Hall Gushes About Her and Husband Josh's 'Own World' After Daughter's Subtle Snub 

christina hall ig pp
Source: Instagram/@thechristinahall
By:

May 30 2023, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Christina Hall is lost in love!

The Flip or Flop alum took to her Instagram Stories over the holiday weekend to share a few loved-up snaps of herself and husband Josh Hall while on vacation at the at the Montage Los Cabos resort in Cabo San Lucas.

christina hall ig
Source: Instagram/@thechristinahall

“Pap’d by friends. Always in our own world,” Christina captioned a photo of herself and the real estate advisor staring off into the sunset on their getaway. In another picture, Josh held his wife in his arms as he nuzzled into her neck.

The HGTV star's romantic trip with her partner comes as her daughter Taylor, 12, — whom she shares with former husband Tarek El Moussa — subtly shaded her mother for her choice in lounge wear.

christinahall
Source: Instagram/@thechristinahall

"Mom life = Playing their driver to all activities allll weekend," Christina wrote in a May 21, Instagram photo with her little girl and sons Brayden, 7, and Hudson, 3. "Tay [said] 'mom please don't wear leggings, put some jeans on' okkk Tay. Love this cute crew ❤️."

The lifestyle expert had quite the year as she continued her custody battle with her youngest son — whose father is her former spouse Ant Anstead — and recovering from Mercury poisoning.

MORE ON:
Christina Antstead
christina hall shuts down wanting kids husband josh hall
Source: @thechristinahall/instagram

"Crazy how much life can change in a year. Last Mother’s Day I was in a very bad place," Christina began in a heartfelt Instagram post. "Going through an extremely unnecessary custody battle, family issues, dealing with a health scare- amongst other things."

"During all this we were momentarily displaced and in the process of moving into a temporary rental …During the stress of moving- I noticed the owners of the rental property left us this amazing care package on the kitchen Island… gifts for the kids, my fav champagne and a sweet note… at the time I was having the worst month so all of this meant SO much to me," she continued. "I started crying when I saw it, and I didn’t want to upset anyone so I quickly went to hide in the first room I saw (the laundry room)."

Source: OK!

"Surprisingly, the owner of the rental happened to be in there grabbing some remaining items and she caught me off guard (I’m usually never vulnerable) but at that moment I was… I broke down crying and told her what I was going through and how much her gesture meant to me… she gave me a huge hug and told me she understood and what her and her blended family had gone through (similar situation to me). It felt so good to speak to someone who understood. When I think of this now it still makes my eyes water," she added.

