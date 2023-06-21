Christine Brown and Fiancé David Woolley Party at Naughty Nashville Bar After Janelle Ditches Couple: Source
What happens in Nashville…
Christine Brown and David Woolley had a wild night out in Nashville after some of their crew of family and friends ditched them — likely to get some rest.
The Sister Wives star and her fiancé were photographed on Friday night, June 16, in downtown Nashville after attending the Plexus convention, according to an outlet that obtained photos of the evening.
To kick off their night in the historic district on Broadway, the lovebirds reportedly attended an invite-only Boots & Bling party at Wildhorse Saloon around 7.30pm.
"There were about 500 people inside. It was packed!" exclaimed a source. "Christine and her group waited in line just like everyone else, but they didn't end up staying long."
According to the insider, there was a private concert going on inside, but after around 8:20 pm, Christine and her group — including best friend Janelle Brown and her daughter Maddie — were ready for the next adventure.
Though Janelle and her mini-me's next move seemed to be back to their hotel — as they weren't seen with the group for the remainder of the night — the insider revealed Christine and David decided to keep the party going at Coyote Ugly Saloon, pegged "the most famous bar on the planet."
"The bar was wild! Everyone there appeared to be in their 20s-30s. It did not seem like a place Christine would even step foot in!" the source dished, noting, "there were girls dancing on the bar and a lot of inappropriate things going on inside."
Between partygoers taking body shots and "the emcee telling one girl to sit on another girl's face" to girls dancing on each other, the venue was certainly an experience for the couple — who still had two of Christine's female friends with them.
"They sat at the very end of the bar. They went unrecognized with their cowboy hats on," explained the source. "They stayed for less than 30 minutes and then made a fast exit."
Christine has certainly been living it up since ending her marriage of more than 25 years to Kody Brown — especially now that she's head over heels!
Christine debuted her new relationship with David on Valentine's Day, with the two getting engaged in April. Though their whirlwind romance had many scratching their heads, especially Janelle — who was rumored to not have given her seal of approval on her friend's PDA love — it looks like the family is turning the corner on accepting the new man in Christine's life.
The Sun spoke to sources and obtained photos from Christine's night out.