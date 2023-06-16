'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Shows Off New Tattoo and Rockin' Revenge Body
Christine Brown was dressed to impress for a work event in Nashville, Tenn., earlier this week.
The Sister Wives star took to Instagram on Friday, June 16, to show off a carousel of photos of the fun night out with family and friends — but she also set tongues wagging as she gave fans a peek at what appeared to be a new tattoo on her chest.
"Went to a @plexusworldwide black tie gala last night with some of my favorite people," Christine captioned the series of sweet snapshots. "I LOVE doing a home based business with my family!"
In the first picture, Christine grinned wide as she posed for the camera alongside her bestie, Janelle, and the 54-year-old's daughter, Madison, 27.
The mother-of-six — who shares Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Gwendlyn, Ysabel and Truely with estranged ex Kody Brown — wore a slinky, off-the-shoulder black dress that dipped low in the front with her blonde tresses pooling loosely around her shoulders.
Meanwhile, Janelle stunned in a purple gown, and Maddie looked beautiful in her own baby blue dress.
Christine posed alongside her fiancé, David Woolley, who was as sharp as ever in a black jacket and light blue button-up shirt, in the second photo.
Fans immediately flooded the comments to ask about the TLC star's new ink.
"Waiiiit 🔥 when did you get a tattoo?? 😮" one shocked follower questioned, as another replied, "Had to have been after Kody. He voiced his opinion on it before. Ha. Like he should be judging!!"
A third fan claimed she'd gotten the tattoo "months ago" and that David has a "matching" one, and a fourth noted that it was the symbol for "new beginnings" — a fitting choice for Christine, who shared this past April that she said "yes!" when the construction exec asked her to marry him.
“David treats me like a queen and tells me I’m beautiful everyday,” Christine spilled of the exciting news on Thursday, April 13. “I’ve never been in love like this before and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it. I’m so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives.”
Prior to her whirlwind romance with David, the reality star was spiritually married for more than 25 years to the father of her children.
In November 2021, Christine announced she'd made the difficult decision to end their marriage.