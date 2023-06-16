'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Shows Off New Tattoo and Rockin' Revenge Body

The mother-of-six — who shares Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Gwendlyn, Ysabel and Truely with estranged ex Kody Brown — wore a slinky, off-the-shoulder black dress that dipped low in the front with her blonde tresses pooling loosely around her shoulders.

Meanwhile, Janelle stunned in a purple gown, and Maddie looked beautiful in her own baby blue dress.

Christine posed alongside her fiancé, David Woolley, who was as sharp as ever in a black jacket and light blue button-up shirt, in the second photo.

