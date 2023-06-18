'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Shades Ex Kody Brown After Praising Fiancé for 'Truly Showing Up'
Christine Brown chose to honor her fiancé David Woolley this Father's Day while notably leaving out her ex-husband and biological dad to her six kids, Kody Brown.
On Sunday, June 18, the Sister Wives star uploaded a gushing post about her soon-to-be husband, who proposed back in April.
"Happy Father's Day @david__woolley. I've watched how loving, compassionate and present you are with your children and I love how you've shown that to my children as well. You're truly showing up, which is what is most important. Thanks @david__woolley, my love," the reality TV personality penned, seemingly taking a dig at her first husband, who is infamous for not paying enough attention to his 18 children.
In the comments section, fans were vocal about their feelings after Kody was not mentioned in the upload.
"That is kind of not ok, I'm all for u living your best life but you should have either done nothing or included Kody. And he should Have done it for u. It's all a little childish," one person wrote, while another joked, "Happy Father's Day!! Kody is somewhere punching the wall right now 😂."
"Dang if that ain't a big old middle finger to Kody Brown 🤣," a third said, while a fourth claimed, "KODY is having a panic attack somewhere. Lol."
Others were in full support of the 51-year-old, saying, "For your girls to FINALLY have a strong role model in a man, father, grandfather. A man to show them how they should allow themselves to be lived and treated. It warms my heart!" and "I've followed and adored you from the start of your sister wives journey, and I am soooo very happy to see you soooo very happy living & loving your best life!! Congratulations on finding the love you deserve."
As OK! previously reported, Christine is smitten with her new man, who she debuted on social media Valentine's Day after teasing fans she'd been "dating someone exclusively."
On Thursday, June 15, the blonde beauty shared snaps from her and her future hubby's romantic trip to Nashville. The PDA-filled images debunked rumors that alleged the couple had broken their engagement after Christine was spotted without her diamond ring on.