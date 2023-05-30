OK Magazine
Sister Wives' Kody Brown Thinks It's Inappropriate Daughter Truely, 12, Lives in 'Unwed' Household With Christine and David Woolley

sister wives kody brown inappropriate truely lives unwed householdpp
Source: mega; @CHRISTINE_BROWNSW/INSTAGRAM
By:

May 30 2023, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

Sister Wives star Kody Brown doesn't get along with David Woolley — especially when it comes to his role in helping raise his and estranged ex Christine's 12-year-old daughter, Truely.

Christine and David announced their engagement in late April and are currently planning an intimate summer wedding, but according to a source, the Brown family patriarch, 54, isn't happy that they are all living together as one big, happy family prior to saying "I Do."

sister wives christine brown celebrates relationships daughters
Source: @CHRISTINE_BROWNSW/INSTAGRAM

"It has been brought up several times by Kody that he doesn't think it's appropriate for his daughter to be living in an unwed household," a source spilled to an outlet earlier this week. "There have been conversations about how he's uncomfortable with the fact alone that Christine and her fiancé are living together and not married."

The source also noted that the feeling is mutual between the father-of-18 and the Utah-based construction exec, who reportedly "can't stand" Kody and "doesn't appreciate the way" he's "treated Christine" in the past.

christinebrownsw ig
Source: @CHRISTINE_BROWNSW/INSTAGRAM

"He thinks he treated her terrible," the source continued. "David's really chivalrous to Christine and truly treats her like a queen. He wines and dines her and takes her to nice restaurants. He brings her on trips to, like, Universal Studios and Disneyland because that's where she always wanted desperately to go for family time but Kody never would go."

"All these things they are doing are things that she always wanted Kody to go and do and he never made time for," the source added. "So she's kind of reliving all the years of her failed marriage through David."

christine boyfriend reddit
Source: @davidwoolley/instagram
Kody Brown

As OK! previously reported, Kody and Christine's custody agreement regarding raising Truely across state lines will play out in Season 18 of the hit TLC show.

"Kody hasn't lost touch with his daughter," an insider revealed at the time. "He's still very much part of her life whether it's seeing her once a month or FaceTiming with her throughout the week."

Source: OK!

Kody and Christine were spiritually married in 1994, having called it quits more than 25 years later in 2021.

They also share adult children Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel and Gwendlyn.

The source spoke with The Sun about Kody not approving of Truely living with David.

