Sister Wives' Kody Brown Thinks It's Inappropriate Daughter Truely, 12, Lives in 'Unwed' Household With Christine and David Woolley

Sister Wives star Kody Brown doesn't get along with David Woolley — especially when it comes to his role in helping raise his and estranged ex Christine's 12-year-old daughter, Truely.

Christine and David announced their engagement in late April and are currently planning an intimate summer wedding, but according to a source, the Brown family patriarch, 54, isn't happy that they are all living together as one big, happy family prior to saying "I Do."