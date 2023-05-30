Sister Wives' Kody Brown Thinks It's Inappropriate Daughter Truely, 12, Lives in 'Unwed' Household With Christine and David Woolley
Sister Wives star Kody Brown doesn't get along with David Woolley — especially when it comes to his role in helping raise his and estranged ex Christine's 12-year-old daughter, Truely.
Christine and David announced their engagement in late April and are currently planning an intimate summer wedding, but according to a source, the Brown family patriarch, 54, isn't happy that they are all living together as one big, happy family prior to saying "I Do."
"It has been brought up several times by Kody that he doesn't think it's appropriate for his daughter to be living in an unwed household," a source spilled to an outlet earlier this week. "There have been conversations about how he's uncomfortable with the fact alone that Christine and her fiancé are living together and not married."
The source also noted that the feeling is mutual between the father-of-18 and the Utah-based construction exec, who reportedly "can't stand" Kody and "doesn't appreciate the way" he's "treated Christine" in the past.
"He thinks he treated her terrible," the source continued. "David's really chivalrous to Christine and truly treats her like a queen. He wines and dines her and takes her to nice restaurants. He brings her on trips to, like, Universal Studios and Disneyland because that's where she always wanted desperately to go for family time but Kody never would go."
"All these things they are doing are things that she always wanted Kody to go and do and he never made time for," the source added. "So she's kind of reliving all the years of her failed marriage through David."
As OK! previously reported, Kody and Christine's custody agreement regarding raising Truely across state lines will play out in Season 18 of the hit TLC show.
"Kody hasn't lost touch with his daughter," an insider revealed at the time. "He's still very much part of her life whether it's seeing her once a month or FaceTiming with her throughout the week."
The source spoke with The Sun about Kody not approving of Truely living with David.