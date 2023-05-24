OK Magazine
Inside Christine Brown and David Woolley's 'Intimate' Wedding: Will Kody, Other Sister Wives Be Invited?

sister wives paedon brown doesnt support christines engagement
Source: @CHRISTINE_BROWNSW/INSTAGRAM
By:

May 23 2023, Published 8:45 p.m. ET

Christine and David Woolley's whirlwind romance has turned into a speedy engagement. The loved-up couple, who only confirmed their relationship this past Valentine's Day, is reportedly planning to say "I Do" this summer.

christinebrown ig
Source: @CHRISTINE_BROWNSW/INSTAGRAM

"It's happening very soon. I've heard around July," a source close to the family spilled of the lovebirds, noting the wedding will be in their current home state of Utah. "It will be in the middle of summer and definitely before the kids go back to school."

"They're looking at multiple venues — one is a popular ski resort," the source continued. "They'd love to have a nice outdoor wedding with stunning mountain views in the background."

christine brown hints boyfriend david woolley filming sister wives
Source: @CHRISTINE_BROWNSW/INSTAGRAM

"It's going to be, from what I hear, really intimate and mostly close family," the insider shared. "She's super close to her mom and obviously her kids will be there and his kids and their families."

As for who else will be receiving an invite to the highly-anticipated event, the source said that despite rumors that Christine's bestie and former sister wife, Janelle, didn't approve of her and David's relationship, the 54-year-old is likely to make the cut — and could even possibly be a bridesmaid.

Dished the source, "The only one she still really talks to is Janelle."

robyn brown kody brown favorite wife sister wives
Source: tlc
MORE ON:
Christine Brown

"Kody will definitely not be invited, and she's not good friends with the other wives, specifically Robyn and Meri," the source explained, adding that it's still "up in the air" on whether or not Kody's current and ex-partner will be asked to celebrate the happy occasion.

"Their family is broken at this point — that's very clear."

Despite the tensions between Christine and Kody and her ex sister wives, the mother-of-six —she has Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Gwendlyn, Ysabel and Truely with the Brown family patriarch — is a "big party planner" and is "loving" sorting out the entire wedding herself.

"She is a people pleaser," the insider revealed. "So she's making sure that the wedding will make other people happy, not just her and David."

Source: OK!

The family source spoke with The Sun about Christine and David's upcoming nuptials.

