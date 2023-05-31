Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Gushes Over Christine's Cooking Skills Amid Feud Rumors
A big fan! Janelle Brown may not be going out of her way to praise Christine Brown's whirlwind romance with fiancé David Woolley, but she is making her love for her fellow sister wife's skills in the kitchen known.
After reuniting with Christine over Memorial Day Weekend, Janelle took the time to gush over her trip to Utah, where she visited the newly engaged reality star and the several children they both share with ex-husband Kody Brown.
"We were at Christine's house, hanging out with almost all the kids, lot of good food because, you know, Christine cooks amazing food, and just a lot of fun," the mother-of-six teased of their wholesome weekend together.
Christine also recently documented the women's time together, fueling speculation that they may no longer be at odds following Janelle's disapproval of how fast her former close friend moved on after leaving Kody in 2021.
Christine posted a fun-filled video of the duo strapped in to a RZR side car with Janelle and Kody's youngest, Savanah, while David drove around mountains. The mother-of-five documented the crew — who all bared wide smiles — as Janelle screamed with nervous laughter, exclaiming: "That almost scares me more!" after David and Christine pointed out where they were driving to next.
Janelle and David's bonding time likely caught many Sister Wives fans by surprise considering the whispers of her disgust with their PDA relationship after Christine went Instagram Official with her new man on Valentine's Day.
"Janelle doesn't approve of her new relationship," said a source amid Christine's endless social media posts with her soon-to-be hubby. What's more, "Janelle feels Christine abandoned the whole Sister Wives covenant."
Regardless of her upset behind closed doors, Janelle was quick to offer the couple her subtle support upon news of their engagement in April. After Christine announced she said yes to her boyfriend of less than one year, Janelle replied: Hurray!!!" in the comments section.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Janelle seems to be coming around to accepting their relationship as they gear up to say "I Do" this summer, as an insider noted she will likely be receiving an invite to the "really intimate" celebration.
"The only one she still really talks to is Janelle," explained the source of Christine's remaining relationships with her unconventional family members.