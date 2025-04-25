or
Christine Quinn and Her Son 'Feel So Safe' and 'at Peace' in Their New Texas Home After Brutal Split

Christine Quinn and her son moved to Texas after the star's tumultuous breakup from estranged husband Christian Richard.

April 25 2025

Christine Quinn couldn't be happier after she left California and estranged husband Christian Richard behind and moved back home to Texas with their son, Christian George.

The big change came after the Selling Sunset star filed for divorce due to multiple allegations of abuse.

Christine Quinn filed for divorce from Christian Richard after she accused him of abuse.

"She’s living in a beautiful home that she loves and more importantly it is her sanctuary now. She and her son feel so safe and at peace there, which is everything to her," a source gushed to a news outlet. "He’s the most precious boy, very joyful and the center of her world."

The source added that even though "it wasn't easy to leave" L.A., her friends and her career behind, "being near her family has given her the support and strength she needed to start to heal from her toxic marriage and all the abuse she suffered."

The 'Selling Sunset' star moved to Texas with their son, Christian George, after her ex's 2024 arrest.

As OK! reported, Richard was arrested for domestic violence in March 2024 after the cops arrived to their California home.

The blonde beauty, 36, claimed things escalated between them when she told her former lover she wasn't happy with his "lack of effort" in their marriage and his "lack of financial contribution" to their family.

Quinn said her comments sparked Richard to go on a rampage.

"He narrowly missed hitting me with one of the metal rods, but I was struck by one of boxes he threw," her filing stated. "He then opened a can of Red Bull and threw that across the room as well, making more of a mess … and returned a short time later, and threw dog f---- at me, which he pulled out of the trash."

The mom-of-one claimed her estranged husband threw dog feces and a metal rod at her.

In addition, the real estate guru alleged he was "shouting and yelling abuse."

She claimed he put their then 2-year-old son in danger the following day.

"While I was working, I heard, and felt the rush of air from an object hurtling towards me and our son. The next instant I heard what sounded like glass breaking," the fashionista recalled. "After a few seconds our son burst into tears and began screaming. I was concerned about his health and safety."

It was then that Quinn asked her nanny to call the police.

The exes have yet to finalize their divorce.

While moving to the south may have put some aspects of her glamorous lifestyle on pause, Quinn doesn't mind.

"She wants to be the best she can be for his sake and hers," the source shared. "She will certainly have another chapter in the spotlight, but for now she’s been taking her time to get a strong foundation for her and her son."

Life & Style reported on Quinn enjoying her new life in Texas.

