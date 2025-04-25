Christine Quinn and Her Son 'Feel So Safe' and 'at Peace' in Their New Texas Home After Brutal Split

Christine Quinn couldn't be happier after she left California and estranged husband Christian Richard behind and moved back home to Texas with their son, Christian George .

"She’s living in a beautiful home that she loves and more importantly it is her sanctuary now. She and her son feel so safe and at peace there, which is everything to her," a source gushed to a news outlet. "He’s the most precious boy, very joyful and the center of her world."

The source added that even though "it wasn't easy to leave" L.A., her friends and her career behind, "being near her family has given her the support and strength she needed to start to heal from her toxic marriage and all the abuse she suffered."