Christine Quinn and Her Son 'Feel So Safe' and 'at Peace' in Their New Texas Home After Brutal Split
Christine Quinn couldn't be happier after she left California and estranged husband Christian Richard behind and moved back home to Texas with their son, Christian George.
The big change came after the Selling Sunset star filed for divorce due to multiple allegations of abuse.
"She’s living in a beautiful home that she loves and more importantly it is her sanctuary now. She and her son feel so safe and at peace there, which is everything to her," a source gushed to a news outlet. "He’s the most precious boy, very joyful and the center of her world."
The source added that even though "it wasn't easy to leave" L.A., her friends and her career behind, "being near her family has given her the support and strength she needed to start to heal from her toxic marriage and all the abuse she suffered."
As OK! reported, Richard was arrested for domestic violence in March 2024 after the cops arrived to their California home.
The blonde beauty, 36, claimed things escalated between them when she told her former lover she wasn't happy with his "lack of effort" in their marriage and his "lack of financial contribution" to their family.
Quinn said her comments sparked Richard to go on a rampage.
"He narrowly missed hitting me with one of the metal rods, but I was struck by one of boxes he threw," her filing stated. "He then opened a can of Red Bull and threw that across the room as well, making more of a mess … and returned a short time later, and threw dog f---- at me, which he pulled out of the trash."
- Christine Quinn Speaks Out About 'Toxic' Romance With Christian Richard: 'It Was Dehumanizing'
- Christine Quinn 'Felt Unsafe' in Her 'Toxic' Marriage to Husband Christian Richard Before His Arrest
- Christine Quinn Drops Jaws in Topless Bikini Photos Amid Divorce From Troubled Ex Christian Richards: See the Sizzling Photos
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In addition, the real estate guru alleged he was "shouting and yelling abuse."
She claimed he put their then 2-year-old son in danger the following day.
"While I was working, I heard, and felt the rush of air from an object hurtling towards me and our son. The next instant I heard what sounded like glass breaking," the fashionista recalled. "After a few seconds our son burst into tears and began screaming. I was concerned about his health and safety."
It was then that Quinn asked her nanny to call the police.
While moving to the south may have put some aspects of her glamorous lifestyle on pause, Quinn doesn't mind.
"She wants to be the best she can be for his sake and hers," the source shared. "She will certainly have another chapter in the spotlight, but for now she’s been taking her time to get a strong foundation for her and her son."
Life & Style reported on Quinn enjoying her new life in Texas.