'Beyond Her Worst Nightmares': Christine Quinn 'Wants to Protect Her Child' as She Gears Up for 'Nasty Split' From Husband

Apr. 5 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Christine Quinn will do anything to protect her son.

According to insiders close to the Selling Sunset alum, 35, she "fully plans to divorce" her husband, Christian Richard, after he was arrested on March 20, for domestic violence as he allegedly threw a bag of glass at Quinn — but ended up hitting their 2-year-old son, Christian, instead.

Christine Quinn's main priority has been protecting her son.

“This is beyond her worst nightmares," the source explained of the drama. "But she felt she had no choice but to call the cops. Now she just wants to protect their child and shelter him from what’s gearing up to be a nasty split."

As the real estate broker gets ready for the fight of her life, she's "going to need a lot of support" to get her through. "She’s really hoping the gang will get behind her," the insider explained of her former costars of the Netflix reality series, which she departed in 2022.

Christian Richard was arrested for domestic violence.

"They’re all speechless at how nasty and dramatic it’s gotten and have sent their good wishes," the source explained.

As for Quinn's estranged partner, 44, he's "is absolutely mortified by the fact that this has gone so public. He’s going to dig in hard and fight back, he’s got a lot of money in the bank and access to very good lawyers. It’s all unraveled so quickly.”

Christine Quinn is planning on divorcing Christian Richard.

As OK! previously reported, the reality star was granted a temporary restraining order against Richard and must stay 100 yards away from her and their child.

In shocking court documents, Quinn, who married Richard in 2019, alleged the businessman once threw dog poop at her while in a rage. "He narrowly missed hitting me with one of the metal rods, but I was struck by one of boxes he threw," she claimed in the filing.

Christine Quinn and Christian Richard married in 2019.

"He then opened a can of Red Bull and threw that across the room as well, making more of a mess … and returned a short time later, and threw dog feces at me, which he pulled out of the trash," the blonde beauty alleged.

Richard then allegedly went on a "rampage went on for some time" and at one point, "pulled out his p---- and began to urinate on the floor."

"After he collected and threw multiple heavy floral arrangements at me over the course of approximately half an hour, he then retrieved and opened a can of Dr. Pepper and proceeded to pour it all over the bed and the floor, all the while shouting and yelling abuse," she claimed in the court documents.

Star spoke with sources close to Quinn.

