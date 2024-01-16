OK Magazine
Claire Danes Spotted Near 'Scary' Green Creature at the 2024 Emmys: Watch the Shocking Moment

claire danes monster pp
Source: mega;E Network
By:

Jan. 15 2024, Published 7:33 p.m. ET

Watch out, Claire Danes!

People at home were shocked after Danes was caught on camera being followed by a green creature during the 2024 Emmys pre-show.

Source: @TheLatifah/X

In the clip, the Fleishman Is in Trouble star strutted on the red carpet in a beautiful pink gown, however, the footage left X, formerly known as Twitter, users in shock because of the individual in the crowd who had painted their skin a bright green color.

Additionally, the person had on a witch-like nose and large pointed ears. The ghoul also looked to have a receding hairline despite wearing a shining green gown.

In response to the surprising sight, those on social media shared their reactions.

“This lowkey scared me,” one person wrote, as another joked, “The best look in Emmys history.”

claire danes emmy monster
Source: E Network

Claire Danes is famous for her role in 'Homeland.'

A third user quipped, “At the end of every meeting where my friends and I decided to dress modestly and go,” while a fourth fan penned, “Me sneaking into the #Emmys2024 to find Tom Hiddleston.”

“Quick! #Clairedanes look behind you!” one more individual teased.

Another person speculated the green monster may be drag queen Princess Poppy, as the dressed up individual was seemingly accompanied by two other queens.

Princess Poppy un-retired from drag just to end the entire industry. You can’t top this,” they claimed.

claire danies emmy monster
Source: E Network

Claire Danes is in Emmy-nominated show 'Fleishman Is in Trouble.'

Emmy Awards

At the January 15 awards show, Dane glowed in a light pink gown with bejeweled shoulder details. The star is nominated for the eighth time at this year’s award show. She was previously nominated six times for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, with two wins for her role on Homeland, along with another win for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie for her role in Temple Grandin.

In 2024, the mother-of-three is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her role in Fleishman Is in Trouble.

Last year at this time, Danes debuted her third pregnancy with husband Hugh Dancy at the Golden Globes.

claire danes emmy monster
Source: E Netwoirk

Claire Danes is married to Hugh Dancy.

When asked how she felt about showing off the growing bump on national television, she told ET, "Mama mode is all right, this one was — not so expected — but we're thrilled and here we go!"

Source: OK!

"It's wonderful, I'm in the second trimester, which is the more forgiving chapter. So, I'm grateful we're out of the nausea phase," the blonde beauty noted.

