OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Claudia Conway
Politics

Claudia Conway Bashes 'Loony' and 'Attention-Seeking' Laura Loomer, Tells Far-Right Politician to 'Fix' Her Face

Composite photo of Claudia Conway and Laura Loomer
Source: @claudiamconway/instagram;mega

Claudia Conway and Laura Loomer are feuding on social media.

By:

Sept. 13 2024, Updated 5:50 p.m. ET

Kellyanne and George Conway's daughter Claudia isn't afraid to share her opinions on controversial politician Laura Loomer.

On Friday, September 13, the 19-year-old expressed her outrage over the far-right activist, 31, constantly spreading conspiracies and staying by Donald Trump's side during recent appearances.

claudia conway bashes loony attention seeking laura loomer fix your face
Source: @GTCONWAY3D/X

Kellyanne and George Conway's daughter Claudia ridiculed Laura Loomer via social media.

"Laura Loomer, who disparages women, minorities, and everyone in between, INCLUDING the campaign manager of Trump's only successful campaign (ironic, right?), now seems to be Trump's right-hand man," the teenager tweeted of Laura and the ex-president's more frequent outings together. "This is what that campaign is about, everyone. Appalling. @LauraLoomer you are racist, hateful, and a classic case of attention-seeking."

Claudia ended her tweet by poking fun at Laura's often criticized appearance, quipping, "Fix your face."

claudia conway bashes loony attention seeking laura loomer fix your face
Source: mega

The teenager called the conspiracy theorist 'loony' and 'attention-seeking.'

A few hours later, Laura took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to push the conspiracy that Kamala Harris, 59, was given "debate questions ahead of time" when facing off with the former POTUS, 78, on Tuesday, September 10.

"You will say anything and promote anything to distract from the fact that he was OBLITERATED in the debate," a frustrated Claudia directly replied to Laura. "The questions asked could have been conceived by anyone with eyes and a brain. He lost the debate and will probably lose the election, Loony Loomer."

claudia conway bashes loony attention seeking laura loomer fix your face
Source: @claudiamconway/instagram

Claudia bashed the far-right activist for 'spewing hate.'

The outspoken Republican hit back by claiming, "You take your clothes off for Playboy and you have a father who worked with the Pedophile tied Lincoln Project. Did they touch you too? Is that why you feel like you need to 'reclaim your womanhood'? Is that why you’re so deranged despite growing up with wealthy parents?"

The politician was referring to Claudia's decision to previously pose for Playboy — though she never appeared naked in any of the photos.

MORE ON:
Claudia Conway
"Are you done yet, my love?" Claudia replied.

"Keep coming at me Loony Loomer," she continued. "No one takes their clothes off for anything over here.. only one of us puts down women for no reason and spews racism on the internet and guess what??? It isn’t me."

claudia conway bashes loony attention seeking laura loomer fix your face
Source: mega

Laura Loomer and Donald Trump have sparked affair rumors due to their recent closeness.

As OK! reported, Trump was asked on Friday, September 13, by a reporter about his "close relationship" with Laura, as the journalist noted that some of his Republican allies were "concerned" about their dynamic and rumors about the two having an affair.

"Laura has been a supporter of mine, just like a lot of people are supporters and she’s been a supporter of mine," the dad-of-five said. "She speaks very positively of the campaign. I’m not sure why you asked that question, but Laura is a supporter."

"I don’t control Laura. Laura has to say what she wants. She’s a free spirit. Well, I don’t know. I may — look, I can’t tell Laura what to do. Laura is a supporter. I have a lot of supporters, but — so I don’t know what exactly you’re referring to, that’s okay," Donald continued. "I just don’t know. Laura is a supporter. I don’t know. She is, she is a strong person. She’s got strong opinions and I don’t know what she said, but that’s not up to me. She’s a supporter."

