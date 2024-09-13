'She's a Free Spirit': Donald Trump Defends Far-Right Conspiracy Theorist Laura Loomer After Affair Rumors Swirl

Trump was asked what he would say to the Republican colleagues and other allies “who are concerned about your close relationship with Laura Loomer.”

Trump answered, "Well, I don’t know what they would say. Laura has been a supporter of mine, just like a lot of people are supporters and she’s been a supporter of mine. She speaks very positively of the campaign. I’m not sure why you asked that question, but Laura is a supporter."

"I don’t control Laura. Laura has to say what she wants. She’s a free spirit. Well, I don’t know. I may — look, I can’t tell Laura what to do. Laura is a supporter. I have a lot of supporters, but — so I don’t know what exactly you’re referring to, that’s okay," he continued to ramble on. "I just don’t know. Laura is a supporter. I don’t know. She is, she is a strong person. She’s got strong opinions and I don’t know what she said, but that’s not up to me. She’s a supporter."