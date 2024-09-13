'She's a Free Spirit': Donald Trump Defends Far-Right Conspiracy Theorist Laura Loomer After Affair Rumors Swirl
Former President Donald Trump defended his supporter and rumored mistress Laura Loomer by calling the far-right conspiracy theorist a “strong person” and denying knowing anything about her recent offensive comments about 9/11.
The Republican nominee spoke to reporters at his golf club in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., on Friday, September 13, where he was asked about his thoughts on Loomer.
Trump was asked what he would say to the Republican colleagues and other allies “who are concerned about your close relationship with Laura Loomer.”
Trump answered, "Well, I don’t know what they would say. Laura has been a supporter of mine, just like a lot of people are supporters and she’s been a supporter of mine. She speaks very positively of the campaign. I’m not sure why you asked that question, but Laura is a supporter."
"I don’t control Laura. Laura has to say what she wants. She’s a free spirit. Well, I don’t know. I may — look, I can’t tell Laura what to do. Laura is a supporter. I have a lot of supporters, but — so I don’t know what exactly you’re referring to, that’s okay," he continued to ramble on. "I just don’t know. Laura is a supporter. I don’t know. She is, she is a strong person. She’s got strong opinions and I don’t know what she said, but that’s not up to me. She’s a supporter."
“She made racist remarks about your opponent,” the reporter continued. “She also espoused conspiracy theories about 9/11. Do you disavow those remarks?”
“We’ll have to see what the remarks are,” Trump replied. “You telling me? For the first time, we’re here about — we’re here discussing the destruction of San Francisco and California by a person that’s running for president."
He waved off the question by telling reporters he'd "take a look" and "put out a statement later on."
Loomer previously claimed "9/11 was an inside job" and doubled down on her conspiracy theory on Friday, September 13.
She tweeted, "23 years later, and there’s still a lot of unanswered questions. The 9/11 documents are still classified to this day. The American people deserve to know the entire truth. Not just what our lying government chose to tell us."
"There’s so many unanswered questions… Why?" she continued.
She followed up her controversial post by advising her followers, “PS: Whatever you do… Do NOT google Building 7.”
The reference points toward a popular theory amongst 9/11 conspiracy theorists who claim the collapse of the 7 World Trade Center happened due to controlled demolition.
An investigation found that the structure failed due to intense fires started by debris falling from the North Tower.