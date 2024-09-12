Donald Trump Declares 'There Will Be No Third Debate' Ahead of the 2024 Presidential Election After His Disastrous Performance

On Thursday, September 12, Trump took to Truth Social to claim he wouldn't take part in another debate after his lackluster performance during ABC's recent broadcast.

He wrote, "When a prizefighter loses a fight, the first words out of his mouth are, 'I WANT A REMATCH.' Polls clearly show that I won the Debate against Comrade Kamala Harris, the Democrats’ Radical Left Candidate, on Tuesday night, and she immediately called for a Second Debate."

The ex-prez went on to attack both Harris and President Joe Biden for allegedly allowing millions of "criminals" and "mentally deranged people" to pour into the country. He also claimed he won both debates and called out the vice president for being a "no-show" at a Fox News debate.

Trump ended his rant in all caps, writing, "KAMALA SHOULD FOCUS ON WHAT SHE SHOULD HAVE DONE DURING THE LAST ALMOST FOUR YEAR PERIOD. THERE WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE!"