Donald Trump Declares 'There Will Be No Third Debate' Ahead of the 2024 Presidential Election After His Disastrous Performance
Former President Donald Trump said he would not attend another debate with Vice President Kamala Harris before election night.
On Thursday, September 12, Trump took to Truth Social to claim he wouldn't take part in another debate after his lackluster performance during ABC's recent broadcast.
He wrote, "When a prizefighter loses a fight, the first words out of his mouth are, 'I WANT A REMATCH.' Polls clearly show that I won the Debate against Comrade Kamala Harris, the Democrats’ Radical Left Candidate, on Tuesday night, and she immediately called for a Second Debate."
The ex-prez went on to attack both Harris and President Joe Biden for allegedly allowing millions of "criminals" and "mentally deranged people" to pour into the country. He also claimed he won both debates and called out the vice president for being a "no-show" at a Fox News debate.
Trump ended his rant in all caps, writing, "KAMALA SHOULD FOCUS ON WHAT SHE SHOULD HAVE DONE DURING THE LAST ALMOST FOUR YEAR PERIOD. THERE WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE!"
Several of the former president's vocal critics took to social media to mock him for "running away like a coward" after being trounced by Harris during the ABC debate.
One X user shared a screenshot of Trump's post and wrote, "Not only did Trump lose the debate Tuesday, but he said 'no more debates.' This just might be remembered as the day Donald Trump lost the 2024 presidential election."
Another user commented, "The polls he mentions here are likely the social media polls and a Newsmax poll that his supporters have been touting. These polls are obviously not scientific in nature and have sampling bias, non-probability sampling, and nonresponse bias."
A third person joked, "He is afraid to debate Kamala again. He is waving the white flag. It was a tragic mistake for the GOP to nominate this decaying fool for a third time."
- 'Child Abuse': Donald Trump Ridiculed for Signing an Infant During Campaign Stop on the Anniversary of September 11
- Nancy Pelosi Compares Donald Trump to a Deflating Balloon After His Disastrous Debate Performance
- 'Crybaby': Donald Trump Mocked for 'Whining' and Calling ABC Presidential Debate Moderators a 'Disgrace'
As OK! previously reported, most of the millions of viewers who tuned in to watch the debate walked away thinking Harris easily defeated Trump during the live event.
Harris repeatedly baited her opponent into going off about crowd sizes at his rallies and various conspiracy theories such as debunked reports about Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, eating local dogs and cats.
According to a New York Post poll taken after the debate, the vice president is polling at 50 percent while her opponent is trailing three points behind at just 47 percent.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!