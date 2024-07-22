George Conway Trolls Ex Kellyanne After She Slams Kamala Harris for Not 'Working Hard'
George Conway took a swipe at his ex-wife, Kellyanne Conway, after she went after VP Kamala Harris.
"She had disastrous staff turnover as Vice President; I check it on the daily. Her public schedule rarely has anything on it. One or two things on it. She doesn't speak well, she doesn't work hard, she doesn't inspire anyone, and and she should not be the standard-bearer” for the Democratic Party, Kellyanne said on Fox News.
George, who is a Trump critic, didn't hold back. “Not everyone can express themselves as eloquently and with such exquisite turns of phrase as Donald J. Trump,” he snarked.
Of course, people loved seeing George, who split from Kellyanne in early 2023 after 22 years of marriage, throw his ex under the bus. One person wrote, "You’re better off without her, George!" while another said, "I am so sorry George that your ex has lost touch with reality. Donald was the 3rd person in your relationship."
A third person added, "Kellyanne always plays to an audience of one doesn’t she?"
As OK! previously reported, this is hardly the first time Kellyanne has dissed Kamala.
Earlier this year, Harris told supporters, “You know, I’m so fed up with this sometimes because I’m on the road full-time talking about this and other issues.”
“When I went to that reproductive clinic, it was a long day. And the press was there and I said, let me just tell you. And you guys are gonna have to be ready for this, ready for certain language. And I said very loudly, ‘Ovaries! And fallopian tubes! Fibroids!’ And it was the funniest thing, for me at least,” she continued.
- Claudia Conway Shades Mom Kellyanne for Supporting Donald Trump's Running Mate J.D. Vance
- Kellyanne Conway Accused of Lying as She Bizarrely Claims Donald Trump Spoke to 8,000 People at Detroit Church Event: 'She Never Learned to Count'
- George Conway Slams Laura Loomer for 'Attacking' 18-Year-Old Daughter Claudia in the 'Most Vile Terms'
Fox News host Jesse Watters aired the speech on his show, asking Kellyanne, “Do you think American voters are ready to hear about fallopian tubes for the next six months?”
Kellyanne, who used to work for Trump, replied: "No, of course not. They’ll overplay their hand."
"They finally found something she can actually say, even for more than a minute without a teleprompter," she continued. "But seriously speaking, they’ll overplay this. Now she’s the abortion czar — always with this Russian title to break an issue."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Jesse, thanks for playing that clip for no other reason. I just feel smarter right now. All of us women do. I like the party — the Republican Party speaks to me from the waist up where my eyes, my ears, my heart, and my mouth are," the TV personality continued. "She wants to talk to everybody from the waist down only. And she just proved that."