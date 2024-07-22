George Conway Trolls Ex Kellyanne After She Slams Kamala Harris for Not 'Working Hard'

George Conway took a swipe at his ex-wife, Kellyanne Conway, after she went after VP Kamala Harris.

"She had disastrous staff turnover as Vice President; I check it on the daily. Her public schedule rarely has anything on it. One or two things on it. She doesn't speak well, she doesn't work hard, she doesn't inspire anyone, and and she should not be the standard-bearer” for the Democratic Party, Kellyanne said on Fox News.