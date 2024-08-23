Claudia and Kellyanne Conway Bond at Democratic National Convention Despite Past Feud
Claudia and Kellyanne Conway have had their share of ups and downs — but the mother-daughter duo appears to be on better terms!
Early on Thursday, August 23, the 19-year-old took to X to share a photo of the two walking side-by-side with only their backs visible to the camera. She playfully captioned the snapshot, "Who's who? @KellyannePolls."
Donald Trump's former advisor, 57, walked on the left, sporting a white, knee-length dress and a pair of silver flats, while the Playboy Bunny was dressed in black, coupling the look with cream heels.
However, Claudia's followers didn't seem to be impressed by the MAGA supporter's appearance at the Democratic event.
One user wrote, "WTAF is KAC even *doing* at the DNC? Pretending to participate in unity & democracy…only to then rush over to spill her venom on FOX, by ripping @VP/@Tim_Walz to shreds & toxically criticizing everything she sees."
A second follower quipped, "You are on the right, she is on the wrong," and a third added, "You’re the one without icy cold blood coursing through her spider veins."
A four person simply replied, "I don’t know how you do it. I know she’s your mom, but man, I just couldn’t."
This wasn't the first time Claudia snapped photos documenting her time at the Democratic National Convention. Earlier this week, she posed for a selfie with her anti-MAGA dad, George Conway, 60.
Claudia wore in a low-cut black top and a cream jacket, while her dad rocked a casual look in an orange shirt and gray pants.
Despite their political differences, there appeared to be no major tensions between her divorced parents at the time either.
That same day, Claudia announced she would be "going live" with both Kellyanne and George on X the next day to "debrief" the DNC together.
In past years, Kellyanne reportedly hasn't approved of her daughter sharing her anti-Trump views on social media, but Claudia has always stood firm.
She claimed in an interview she wouldn't stop producing the political content "because I think I have a right to my own freedom of speech."
She added, "My dad thinks it's awesome that I'm speaking for myself and expressing my views."