Clint Eastwood, 94, Sports Scruffy Beard in Rare Appearance at Daughter's Wedding: See Photos
Clint Eastwood was once a Hollywood heartthrob known for his towering height, his raspy voice and his clean-shaven face — but the 94-year-old director opted for a more relaxed look at his daughter's wedding.
Morgan, 27 — who was born to the actor and his ex-wife Dina, 58, in 1996 — said "I do" to fiancé Tanner Koopman in a June 15 ceremony that took place in Carmel, Calif.
Clint looked as bright-eyed as ever as he danced with his daughter Kathryn in a video shared to social media. The Cry Macho star sported a dark suit with a deep green tie, a scruffy beard and a mop of slightly-messy white hair at the upscale event.
"His kids tell Clint he should try to maintain his matinee idol style by getting a nice haircut, and shaving his face," a source spilled to RadarOnline.com. "But Clint says at this age he’s earned the right to be comfortable and not have to be preen like a peacock!"
"A lot of folks say Clint is almost unrecognizable … but Clint, in his usual manner, says that’s their problem, not his," the source continued. "He’s still running around after his grandkids and playing an occasional game of golf."
"Clint is living the golden years of his life on his own terms," the source added. "He doesn’t need women to swoon over him to make his day!"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
- Family Feud Explodes: Clint Eastwood's Daughter Kathryn Dubs 'Evil Stepsister' Morgan 'Cruel and Shallow' in Scathing Rant
- 'Heartwarming': Clint Eastwood Fans Praise 93-Year-Old for Making 'Meaningful Appearance' at Jane Goodall Event
- 12 of the Oldest Celebrity Dads Who Welcomed Kids Later in Life: Al Pacino, Robert De Niro and More
This comes after OK! reported that Clint's 36-year-old daughter, Kathryn, wasn't happy after a guest at the wedding cut in on her dance with her father.
"Got to dance with my dad for 50 f---ing seconds before we were interrupted because every star humper wants a piece of his a--," she wrote via social media. "PS star humper… You are so f---ing rude to me and my 94-year-old father. F--- you star humper."
A few days later, Kathryn also directed her anger at the bride in another explosive post on social media.
"I had to break up with my sister Morgan after her wedding because she’s so concerned with her reputation, she called me ‘insane’ online for the world to hear," she said at the time. "This has impacted my ability to have children and become a mother and I have to protect myself from further heartache from this image driven monster."
Kathryn further claimed Morgan was "cruel" and had "zero compassion for others."
"Her looks will fade like a flower and all that will be left is a heartless monster. Meet my evil stepsister," she concluded.