Clint Eastwood, 94, Sports Scruffy Beard in Rare Appearance at Daughter's Wedding: See Photos

Clint Eastwood was once a Hollywood heartthrob known for his towering height, his raspy voice and his clean-shaven face — but the 94-year-old director opted for a more relaxed look at his daughter's wedding.

Morgan, 27 — who was born to the actor and his ex-wife Dina, 58, in 1996 — said "I do" to fiancé Tanner Koopman in a June 15 ceremony that took place in Carmel, Calif.