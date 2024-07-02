Family Feud Explodes: Clint Eastwood's Daughter Kathryn Dubs 'Evil Stepsister' Morgan 'Cruel and Shallow' in Scathing Rant
Clint Eastwood's daughter Kathryn publicly slammed her half-sister Morgan as "evil" and "fake" in a series of social media posts.
Although it's unclear what exactly led to the frustrated feelings, some of the problems between the siblings appeared to have begun around the time of Morgan's wedding two weeks ago.
Kathryn, 36, shared a sweet video dancing with her dad, 94, at the happy event, but wrote an angry, expectative-filled caption addressing the person who interrupted them to ask to dance with the famed actor.
"Got to dance with my dad for 50 f---ing seconds before we were interrupted because every star humper wants a piece of his a--. PS star humper… You are so f---ing rude to me and my 94-year-old father. F--- you star humper."
Two days later, Kathryn shared another scathing rant — this time, directed at her younger sister, Morgan, 27.
"I had to break up with my sister Morgan after her wedding because she’s so concerned with her reputation, she called me ‘insane’ online for the world to hear," she penned. "This has impacted my ability to have children and become a mother and I have to protect myself from further heartache from this image driven monster."
The 36-year-old also shared images comparing Morgan to the Disney villain Morgana. This was followed by a family photo captioned: "My siblings are weird and fake, inside and out."
Morgan's mother, Dina Eastwood, 58, texted Kathryn threatening to sue her if she did not take down the offensive social media posts. Instead, Kathryn doubled down by sharing screenshots of the messages online and calling Dina a "liar of a wicked stepmother."
One of Dina's texts reads: "One more comment about Morgan online — and if you don’t erase the ones you’ve posted — I will take legal action against you. Your psychosis is leading you down a very bad legal path and a path that could end up with you being committed to a mental facility."
Another said: "Stop now. I f---ing mean it young lady you stop it right now [sic]. You will lose for [sic] family for eternity just like you want but we won’t go down sweetly."
Kathryn further accused her stepmother of being after her inheritance and claimed she wanted to have her "committed" so she could have all of her father's "fortune."
She also shared another photo of Morgan and dubbed her the "cruelest, most shallow superficial woman" that she's ever known.
"Zero compassion for others, obsessed with self-image and as cruel inside as she is beautiful without," she continued. "Her looks will fade like a flower and all that will be left is a heartless monster meet my evil stepsister."
Morgan is Eastwood's youngest child and Kathryn is his third youngest. He also has adult kids — Laurie, Kimber, Alison, Francesca, Kyle and Scott.
