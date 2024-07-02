Family Feud Explodes: Clint Eastwood's Daughter Kathryn Dubs 'Evil Stepsister' Morgan 'Cruel and Shallow' in Scathing Rant

The 36-year-old also shared images comparing Morgan to the Disney villain Morgana. This was followed by a family photo captioned: "My siblings are weird and fake, inside and out."

Morgan's mother, Dina Eastwood, 58, texted Kathryn threatening to sue her if she did not take down the offensive social media posts. Instead, Kathryn doubled down by sharing screenshots of the messages online and calling Dina a "liar of a wicked stepmother."

One of Dina's texts reads: "One more comment about Morgan online — and if you don’t erase the ones you’ve posted — I will take legal action against you. Your psychosis is leading you down a very bad legal path and a path that could end up with you being committed to a mental facility."

Another said: "Stop now. I f---ing mean it young lady you stop it right now [sic]. You will lose for [sic] family for eternity just like you want but we won’t go down sweetly."