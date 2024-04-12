'Heartwarming': Clint Eastwood Fans Praise 93-Year-Old for Making 'Meaningful Appearance' at Jane Goodall Event
Clint Eastwood still has a spring in his step at 93!
The Million Dollar Baby star made a rare public appearance the "Reasons for Hope" event at the Sunset Cultural Center in Carmel, Calif., on March 24, alongside famed conservationist Jane Goodall.
Eastwood appeared frail but eager to be there, sporting a bushy beard, a blue flannel shirt, gray slacks and a matching jacket. He was later photographed having a conversation with Goodall.
The stop in Carmel was a part of the primatologist's "90th Birthday Tour," which also included speaking engagements in Los Angeles, Seattle and New York.
Following the event, fans took to social media to praise the filmmaker for stepping out on the town one month before he is set to turn 94 years old himself.
"It's heartwarming to see legends like Clint Eastwood still making meaningful appearances," one user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, and another penned, "Best wishes & God Bless you. Congratulations on 94 yrs !!!!
"We all can only hope to reach the prime age of 94," a third fan gushed. "Bless his heart and his amazing talent."
Eastwood has a long history of acting and directing in Hollywood, but as OK! previously reported, the 93-year-old considered retiring for good from the film industry after his thriller Juror No. 2 went into production.
"Clint goes through spells of talking about retirement, but what’s worse for him, he feels the movie industry has retired on him," an insider spilled last year. "He’s had a 50-year partnership with Warner Brothers, but there are new people in charge there now and they were very disappointed Clint’s last movie Cry Macho bombed at the box office."
"He was happy to finally get a go-ahead from Warner for his new film, but he isn’t counting on it happening again," the source added. "He wants to do this movie as a swan song and go out in a blazing sunset."
"Some thought Cry Macho was going to be his last film two years ago because he seemed frail even then, but the movie wasn’t well received so Clint’s gathering up the troops one last time — and hoping for a blockbuster," explained the source.
