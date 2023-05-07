Clint Eastwood 'Feels the Movie Industry' Has Retired on Him

"It’s still a lot for a guy in his nineties," the source continued. "People do worry about his health. He’s the director but he’s also involved in every other aspect like the casting and he’ll likely compose the score as he’s done on his other films."

Eastwood has also sparked rumors of retirement and potentially ailing health after the Hollywood star has become reclusive over the years, hardly ever being photographed in public.

"Clint has always enjoyed great health and been vital and active despite his advancing age, but the fact that he hasn’t been around as much lately has a lot of people in Hollywood worried about him," another source noted. "It’s hard to imagine him in anything other than fine form but Father Time catches up to all of us."