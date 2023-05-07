Clint Eastwood 'Feels the Movie Industry' Has Retired on Him
Clint Eastwood has made a name for himself in Hollywood for more than 60 years as both a talented actor and an Academy Award winning filmmaker.
Despite his numerous claims to fame, according to an insider, the 92-year-old is starting to feel that Tinseltown may have made his decision to slow down his booming career for him.
"Clint goes through spells of talking about retirement, but what’s worse for him, he feels the movie industry has retired on him," an insider spilled to an outlet. "He’s had a 50-year partnership with Warner Brothers, but there are new people in charge there now and they were very disappointed Clint’s last movie Cry Macho bombed at the box office."
Add the insider, "He was happy to finally get a go-ahead from Warner for his new film, but he isn’t counting on it happening again."
The Gran Torino star is ready to go into production on his most recent thriller titled Juror No. 2. Eastwood is set to star alongside Toni Collette and Nicholas Hoult.
"He wants to do this movie as a swan song and go out in a blazing sunset. Some thought Cry Macho was going to be his last film two years ago because he seemed frail even then, but the movie wasn’t well received so Clint’s gathering up the troops one last time — and hoping for a blockbuster."
"It’s still a lot for a guy in his nineties," the source continued. "People do worry about his health. He’s the director but he’s also involved in every other aspect like the casting and he’ll likely compose the score as he’s done on his other films."
Eastwood has also sparked rumors of retirement and potentially ailing health after the Hollywood star has become reclusive over the years, hardly ever being photographed in public.
"Clint has always enjoyed great health and been vital and active despite his advancing age, but the fact that he hasn’t been around as much lately has a lot of people in Hollywood worried about him," another source noted. "It’s hard to imagine him in anything other than fine form but Father Time catches up to all of us."
"He moves and walks very gingerly these days," they added. "Clint still does light exercise with a personal trainer."
"At this point, if Clint wanted to make a small movie in the future, he could just fund it himself. But a lot of it depends on how Clint’s health holds up — and at his age, the jury is out on that," the source concluded.
The sources spoke with The National Enquirer about Eastwood's relationship with the film industry.