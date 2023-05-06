Clint Eastwood’s Inner Circle ‘Worried’ About His Health at 92 as He Attempts to Make One Final Film

Over the last year, Eastwood was rarely spotted, leading people to label the soon-to-be 93-year-old a "recluse," as well as stirring concern that his days could be numbered.

"Clint has always enjoyed great health and been vital and active despite his advancing age, but the fact that he hasn’t been around as much lately has a lot of people in Hollywood worried about him," the source noted. "It’s hard to imagine him in anything other than fine form but Father Time catches up to all of us."