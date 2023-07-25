CNN Drama: Alisyn Camerota Held Ex-CEO Jeff Zucker's Hand as a 'Slap in the Face' to His Girlfriend Allison Gollust
Ouch. CNN host Alisyn Camerota was labeled "fame-thirsty" and "tacky" for holding the network's former CEO Jeff Zucker's hand while exiting Don Lemon's Hamptons bash on Saturday, July 22, allowing his girlfriend, Allison Gollust, to leave the function alone just minutes later.
"It was most likely done as a slap in the face for Allison Why? Nobody knows. The entire thing is just so strange with them all being there with Don. It was a CNN dejected soirée with Alisyn," a source spilled after photos of the hand holding moment circulated through the media.
"Alisyn also knows how the company she works for feels about Jeff and his behavior that led to his exit, but she had disregard for this," the insider dished of Zucker — who resigned from his CEO position at CNN in February 2022 after his years-long affair with Gollust was exposed.
It doesn't seem the hand holding had anything to do with a possible romance, the confidante added, noting: "She is happily married, as far as she says, and no one thinks that she would jeopardize her job or ruin her marriage for Jeff."
"Yes, they are best friends, but staff members – especially women at CNN — think that her attention-seeking actions were just tacky and quite disrespectful," another source confessed to a news publication of Camerota, who was reportedly the only current CNN employee at the summer soirée.
"Alisyn should know better, especially after talking so much s--- about Fox over coworkers' inappropriate behavior there," the insider stated, shading Camerota's previous belittling of former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes.
"Her holding hands for clout with Jeff was inappropriate. She is well-respected at the network, but this was extremely fame-thirsty and she knew d--- well what she was doing would get people talking," the second source concluded.
Details regarding Camerota's apparent motive toward holding Zucker's hand comes after a separate source confirmed the former commander-in-chief and Gollust "have never been happier," as OK! previously reported.
