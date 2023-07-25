CNN Drama: Alisyn Camerota Held Ex-CEO Jeff Zucker's Hand as a 'Slap in the Face' to His Girlfriend Allison Gollust

Ouch. CNN host Alisyn Camerota was labeled "fame-thirsty" and "tacky" for holding the network's former CEO Jeff Zucker's hand while exiting Don Lemon's Hamptons bash on Saturday, July 22, allowing his girlfriend, Allison Gollust, to leave the function alone just minutes later.

"It was most likely done as a slap in the face for Allison Why? Nobody knows. The entire thing is just so strange with them all being there with Don. It was a CNN dejected soirée with Alisyn," a source spilled after photos of the hand holding moment circulated through the media.