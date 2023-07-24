Axed CEO Jeff Zucker and Married Anchor Alisyn Camerota Are 'Just Old Friends' Despite Holding Hands After Don Lemon's Party
Things are getting messy within CNN's circle of former and present employees.
The network's recently fired news anchor Don Lemon hosted a lavish party in the Hamptons — with notable guests in attendance, including CNN's former CEO Jeff Zucker and his mistress-turned-girlfriend Allison Gollust.
After the bash was over, Zucker was caught oddly holding hands with married CNN host Alisyn Camerota — allowing his girlfriend to walk out alone just minutes later, as seen in photos obtained by a news publication.
Camerota and the former head honcho returned to the party 40 minutes later before leaving the event in separate cars, according to the news outlet.
After rumors spread like wildfire about the PDA moment, a source insisted the two are "just old friends" and nothing more while confirming that Zucker's relationship with Gollust is still going strong.
"Allison and Jeff have never been happier," the insider spilled to a second news publication. "He and Camerota were going to meet Allison for coffee." It's unclear if Gollust returned to the party after allegedly getting coffee with Zucker and Camerota, but she was not seen getting in the car with her boyfriend afterwards.
It seems the photos of Zucker — who donned a pair of khaki shorts and a blue collared T-shirt — and Camerota, who opted for a white long sleeve blouse and black shorts, were a bit misleading given that the television personalities were hand-in-hand while spending solo time together.
On the other hand, Zucker's girlfriend, Gollust, had her head down while leaving the event alone, having stunned in a white mini dress for the occasion. CNN's former Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer has been dating Zucker since February 2022, when the ex-CEO announced his resignation from the network due to the pair's long-time affair.
The duo's relationship ended Zucker's 21-year marriage with his ex-wife, Caryn, as well as Gollust's marriage.
Camerota currently hosts CNN Tonight and has been happily married to her husband, Tim Lewis, since 2002.
Daily Mail reported photos of Zucker and Camerota holding hands, and Page Six confirmed they are "just old friends."