Donald Trump's Campaign Advisor Dodges Questions Surrounding Ex-President's NSFW Truth Social Post About Kamala Harris
Donald Trump's campaign advisor Jason Miller struggled to defend a recent NSFW Truth Social post shared by the former president.
Miller found himself in the hot seat on CNN as anchor Kasie Hunt questioned him about a Trump post that featured a screenshot of a younger Kamala Harris alongside Hillary Clinton with a questionable caption that read, "Funny how b------- impacted both their careers differently."
Miller responded by distancing himself from the content, stating, "I saw the social media post. I have not discussed that with the president. I don’t know if the president even saw the comment that was on there or simply the picture."
Attempting to switch the focus, Miller shifted the blame onto Democrats for their disses about Trump, claiming, "The attacks that have been levied by Kamala Harris’ campaign and by Harris’ allies against President Trump have been quite horrific."
When Hunt asked if he thought the criticism against the former president were as severe as the controversial image reposted by Trump, Miller vehemently defended the businessman, stating the jabs were "a hundred times worse."
Hunt pressed further, pointing out the sexual nature of the comment in question, to which Miller dodged the inquiry and reiterated he had not discussed it with the president.
The post in question is part of a pattern of attacks by Trump and his supporters against Harris, suggesting she advanced her career through inappropriate means.
Trump campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt also struggled to justify the repost when questioned by CNN's John Berman.
Leavitt avoided condemning the upload directly, instead stating, "I don’t think voters care."
This is far from the first time Trump has faced backlash for sexist comments directed toward his political opponents.
During the 2016 presidential debate, the ex-president labeled Clinton a “nasty woman.” He recycled the term last week during a Fox & Friends interview when he called Harris a “nasty person.”
According to the New York Times, behind closed doors, the Republican nominee referred to the vice president as a “b------” all the time.
Additionally, during a recent Fox News interview, the GOP nominee claimed leaders would "walk all over her."
"She’ll be like a play toy," he told the network. "They look at her and they say, ‘We can’t believe we got so lucky.’ They’re going to walk all over her."
By early Thursday afternoon, the original Truth Social post had been removed.