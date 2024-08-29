Donald Trump's Campaign Advisor Dodges Questions Surrounding Ex-President's NSFW Truth Social Post About Kamala Harris

Attempting to switch the focus, Miller shifted the blame onto Democrats for their disses about Trump, claiming, "The attacks that have been levied by Kamala Harris’ campaign and by Harris’ allies against President Trump have been quite horrific."

When Hunt asked if he thought the criticism against the former president were as severe as the controversial image reposted by Trump, Miller vehemently defended the businessman, stating the jabs were "a hundred times worse."

Hunt pressed further, pointing out the sexual nature of the comment in question, to which Miller dodged the inquiry and reiterated he had not discussed it with the president.