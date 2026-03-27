Megyn Kelly Issues Stern Warning About Voting

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Megyn Kelly issued a stern warning to her conservative base, begging them to vote Republican in the upcoming midterm elections, predicted by those on both sides of the aisle to be an absolute bloodbath for the GOP. Despite her sharp criticism of the Republican Party's recent performance and President Donald Trump's historically low approval ratings, she argued that the alternative is unacceptable. "You have to vote Republican. I'm sorry. I don’t care how mad you are at the Republican Party. This is what you — You get death on the American streets if you vote Democrat. I am sorry. If it were your grandad’s Democrat[ic] party, maybe, maybe,” she pleaded.

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Source: @megynkellyshow/youtube Megyn Kelly gave a stern warning to her listeners about voting.

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Megyn Kelly issues warning,



"You have to vote Republican. I don't care what you think about the Republican Party. You get death on the American streets if you vote Democrat... They opened the borders without a thought of what it would do."pic.twitter.com/u2TpbUHN0c — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) March 26, 2026 Source: @DefiantLs/X Megyn Kelly endorsed Donald Trump in 2024.

Kelly, who endorsed Trump in 2024 despite his misogynistic attack on her when she moderated a 2015 GOP primary debate, continued to blast the Democratic Party with widely debunked claims. “They don’t care. They are the ones who caused this. They opened the borders without a thought for what it would do. And now that it’s catching up with them, that’s what you get from [House Minority Leader] Hakeem Jeffries. They opened the borders without a thought for what it would do,” warned “The Megyn Kelly Show” host. Democratic policy has not officially supported "open borders." However, critics frequently characterize Biden-era policies as such due to high numbers of illegal crossings and the scaling back of some deterrence measures. Democrats generally advocate for stricter border management, humanitarian relief and lawful pathways, rather than the complete removal of border enforcement.

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Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly wants the Republican Party to get it together.

President Joe Biden did not open borders and, in some respects, enforced immigration law with high rates of expulsions and removals, including by utilizing Title 42, according to the Cato Institute. Even while calling for votes, Kelly, a critic of Trump's war in Iran, ripped into the Republican Party, calling it "not strong" and claiming Republicans "don't know how to win" without Trump's influence. Her recent urgency stems from what she described as a "total and complete disaster" for Republicans in recent elections, urging the party to "get their s--- together" and focus on candidate quality.

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Source: @megynkellyshow/youtube Megyn Kelly argued that Republicans seem to 'enjoy being in a losing position.'

While Kelly’s directive was a general call for GOP support, it coincides with ongoing legislative friction involving Jeffries, who has been a central figure in several high-stakes debates that Kelly and other conservative commentators have criticized. Jeffries has consistently pressed for bold changes to ICE, whose agents killed two American citizens. Republican leaders argue these changes put the country at risk. Despite her endorsement of the flailing Republican Party, Kelly has argued that Republicans seem to "enjoy being in a losing position" and are more focused on complaining than winning.

Source: MEGA Current forecasts and polling for the 2026 midterm elections suggest a strong possibility of significant Democratic gains, particularly in the U.S. House of Representatives.