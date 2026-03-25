Florida Republicans Suffer Shocking Defeat in Donald Trump's Home District Amid Dwindling Support for President
March 25 2026, Updated 1:13 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump suffered a humiliating defeat at the ballot box on Tuesday, March 24, when a Democrat defeated his endorsed Republican candidate in a Florida House special election for a seat in his own backyard.
Democrat Emily Gregory defeated Republican Jon Maples in Tuesday’s Special Election for Florida House State Representative, District 87 — the location of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on Palm Beach.
The president endorsed Maples, who lost to Gregory by 2.4 percentage points in a special election to replace Republican Mike Caruso, who resigned after Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed him Palm Beach County Clerk of Courts and Comptroller.
Democrats celebrated the news-breaking flip, covered all over the world, including by BBC News, in the previously Republican-controlled district as a sign voters are increasingly unhappy with the president and Republicans.
Trump carried the district by roughly 10 points in the 2024 election.
Democrats have locked in electoral gains recently, thanks to the cost of living being cited as a major issue on people’s minds, and Trump’s war in Iran fueling spiking gas prices.
“If Mar-a-Lago is vulnerable, imagine what’s possible this November,” said Heather Williams, president of the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee.
Tuesday’s race was the 29th seat that Democrats have flipped from Republican control since Trump took office.
“Gas prices are spiking, grocery costs are up, and families can’t get by – it’s clear voters at the polls are fed up with Republicans,” Williams said.
Gregory, 40, has never run for elected office before and is the owner of a fitness company that works with pregnant and postpartum women.
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She ran on affordability, expanded public education, rising property insurance and housing costs, and access to healthcare. She told MS NOW that Trump wasn’t part of her messaging at all.
Speaking to MS NOW after her victory, she said she was “pretty shocked” and “having a fairly out-of-body experience.”
In December 2025, Eileen Higgins won the race for Miami mayor, becoming the first Democrat to lead the city in nearly three decades and defeating a Trump-endorsed Republican.
“I’m thrilled to congratulate Representative-Elect Emily Gregory on this monumental victory. A nearly 11-point swing to the left in this hard-fought race shows the impact of Democrats’ long-term investment in Florida, and now the people of HD 87 will have a champion in Tallahassee,” said Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried.
The Democratic National Committee released a statement that said Gregroy’s victory was "an earthshattering victory for Florida Democrats and [a] humiliating defeat for Donald Trump."
DNC Committee Chair Ken Martin said Gregory’s win is a wake-up call for the president and Republicans.
“Donald Trump’s own neighbors just sent a crystal-clear message: They are furious and ready for change. While Trump is partying with his billionaire donors and building gilded ballrooms, Americans are being left behind and raising hell with their votes," he said.
"Rep.-Elect Emily Gregory ran an incredible campaign focused on Florida families’ top concerns, from the skyrocketing cost of groceries and gas to the health care crisis Donald Trump has unleashed across Florida. If Democrats can win in Trump’s own backyard, we can win anywhere. From now until November, Democrats are all gas and no brakes as we compete across every corner of Florida and the nation," Martin exclaimed.
The Republican National Committee tried to downplay the win with its own statement.
"A low-turnout state House special election is a snapshot of local quirks, candidate dynamics, and turnout math — not some grand verdict." RNC Senior Adviser Danielle Alvarez said.