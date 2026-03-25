Politics Florida Republicans Suffer Shocking Defeat in Donald Trump's Home District Amid Dwindling Support for President Source: MEGA Donald Trump suffered a humiliating defeat in his own Florida backyard as Democrat Emily Gregory shockingly defeated his GOP pick. Lesley Abravanel March 25 2026, Updated 1:13 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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President Donald Trump suffered a humiliating defeat at the ballot box on Tuesday, March 24, when a Democrat defeated his endorsed Republican candidate in a Florida House special election for a seat in his own backyard. Democrat Emily Gregory defeated Republican Jon Maples in Tuesday’s Special Election for Florida House State Representative, District 87 — the location of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on Palm Beach. The president endorsed Maples, who lost to Gregory by 2.4 percentage points in a special election to replace Republican Mike Caruso, who resigned after Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed him Palm Beach County Clerk of Courts and Comptroller.

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Source: MEGA President Donald Trump suffered a humiliating defeat at the ballot box on Tuesday, March 24.

Democrats celebrated the news-breaking flip, covered all over the world, including by BBC News, in the previously Republican-controlled district as a sign voters are increasingly unhappy with the president and Republicans. Trump carried the district by roughly 10 points in the 2024 election. Democrats have locked in electoral gains recently, thanks to the cost of living being cited as a major issue on people’s minds, and Trump’s war in Iran fueling spiking gas prices. “If Mar-a-Lago is vulnerable, imagine what’s possible this November,” said Heather Williams, president of the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee.

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Source: MEGA The president endorsed Jon Maples.

Tuesday’s race was the 29th seat that Democrats have flipped from Republican control since Trump took office. “Gas prices are spiking, grocery costs are up, and families can’t get by – it’s clear voters at the polls are fed up with Republicans,” Williams said. Gregory, 40, has never run for elected office before and is the owner of a fitness company that works with pregnant and postpartum women.

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Source: MEGA In December 2025, Eileen Higgins won the race for Miami mayor.

She ran on affordability, expanded public education, rising property insurance and housing costs, and access to healthcare. She told MS NOW that Trump wasn’t part of her messaging at all. Speaking to MS NOW after her victory, she said she was “pretty shocked” and “having a fairly out-of-body experience.” In December 2025, Eileen Higgins won the race for Miami mayor, becoming the first Democrat to lead the city in nearly three decades and defeating a Trump-endorsed Republican. “I’m thrilled to congratulate Representative-Elect Emily Gregory on this monumental victory. A nearly 11-point swing to the left in this hard-fought race shows the impact of Democrats’ long-term investment in Florida, and now the people of HD 87 will have a champion in Tallahassee,” said Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried. The Democratic National Committee released a statement that said Gregroy’s victory was "an earthshattering victory for Florida Democrats and [a] humiliating defeat for Donald Trump."

Source: MEGA DNC Committee Chair Ken Martin said Gregory’s win is a wake-up call for the president and Republicans.