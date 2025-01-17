Jim Acosta's CNN Show Rumored to Be Moving Timeslots to 'Throw a Bone' to Donald Trump

"The move would effectively exile Acosta to the Siberia of television news," Darcy wrote in his Status News newsletter.

According to the newsletter, Acosta was allegedly caught "off guard" by the update — with the anchor later using his airtime to self-promote and send a message to Trump to go easier on journalists.

Darcy pointed out, "He had no reason to believe that his current show would be on the chopping block. In fact, his ratings have historically been some of the network’s strongest."