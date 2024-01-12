Hillary Clinton Slammed for Failing to Bring 'Unique Insights' to Columbia University Class: 'She Could Have Been More Honest'
Hillary Clinton faced criticism from a disappointed Columbia University student after teaching her "Inside the Situation Room" class during the prestigious school's 2023 fall semester.
The description for the class promised "students will be taught how to analyze and understand the complex interplay between individual psychology, domestic politics, public opinion, bureaucracy, the international environment, and other factors which feed into decisions about foreign policy."
However, Laalitya Acharya, who spoke in depth about her experiences taking the course on TikTok, claimed Clinton "didn’t really bring up any examples or any instances or insights that she hasn’t already mentioned in her book or in published articles."
Acharya added she had hoped there would be "more vulnerability and discussion on why she made the decisions that she did, what her insights were, what her thoughts were."
"So while I don’t regret taking the class, I think there are definitely places where she could have been more honest with us because she wasn’t in her role as secretary of state or politician," the student explained. "She was there as a professor to teach, and I wish that she had embraced that role a little bit more."
Acharya also pointed out she had expected the former presidential candidate to "bring in some more unique insights" rather than just "basically reciting passages from her book word for word during lecture."
"[There was a] kind of the divide between the students and the professors… I’d hoped that over the course of the semester, [Clinton] would start to loosen up a little bit," she continued. "We’d get to know more about [Clinton] as [an] individua[l] and really be able to have… a professor/student relationship rather than just having [her] talk at us."
Acharya admitted this wasn't the case and "pretty much for the entire semester, it felt very much like a one-sided speaking engagement."
"And that was definitely frustrating because a big part of why we were in the class was to understand more about decision-making, why people made the decisions that they did," the TikToker noted.
"Usually whenever you start to… get to know [politicians] more on a personal basis, you start to like them a little bit more because they become more humanized," Acharya said. "Over the course of the semester, though, I feel like Hillary Clinton became more of a politician than she was at the end."