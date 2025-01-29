CNN Plagued by Turmoil and Unrest as Staff Gets Upset at the Network Paying People to 'Kiss Donald Trump's A--'

Jim Acosta was slated for the graveyard shift before he decided not to accept his new timeslot and flee the network.

Trump immediately celebrated Acosta's exit, posting on social media, "Jim Acosta, one of the worst and most dishonest reporters in journalistic history, a major sleazebag, has been relegated by CNN Fake News to the Midnight hour, ‘Death Valley,’ because of extraordinarily BAD RATINGS (and no talent!)."

He added, "Word is that he wants to QUIT, and that would be even better. Jim is a major loser who will fail no matter where he ends up. Good luck Jim!"

As a result of Acosta's departure, seasoned CNN journalists such as Wolf Blitzer and Pamela Brown have taken on new roles to fill the gaps left by the exit of key figures.