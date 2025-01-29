CNN Plagued by Turmoil and Unrest as Staff Gets Upset at the Network Paying People to 'Kiss Donald Trump's A--'
CNN is finds themselves in hot water, with employees reportedly feeling disgruntled as the network undergoes significant changes behind-the -scenes.
Insiders within CNN have expressed dissatisfaction with the network's new direction, particularly regarding its coverage of President Donald Trump.
Employees have reportedly raised concerns about a perceived shift towards right-leaning viewpoints to attract more viewers.
The sentiments are exacerbated by allegations that certain executives are favoring pro-Trump content, leading to discomfort among staff members who feel the network's journalistic integrity is compromised.
Under the leadership of CEO Mark Thompson, who has faced accusations of catering to the White House, the atmosphere within CNN has deteriorated to the point where some employees are ashamed to be associated with the network.
Conservative contributor Scott Jennings, who is a regular on Abby Phillip’s roundtable show CNN NewsNight, is allegedly alienating employees with his MAGA talking points.
“They pay him to kiss Donald Trump’s a--… Some of the editorial people don’t even want their names associated with it, but [CNN brass] think it’s good television and encourage it. It’s embarrassing,” an insider claimed.
Jim Acosta was slated for the graveyard shift before he decided not to accept his new timeslot and flee the network.
Trump immediately celebrated Acosta's exit, posting on social media, "Jim Acosta, one of the worst and most dishonest reporters in journalistic history, a major sleazebag, has been relegated by CNN Fake News to the Midnight hour, ‘Death Valley,’ because of extraordinarily BAD RATINGS (and no talent!)."
He added, "Word is that he wants to QUIT, and that would be even better. Jim is a major loser who will fail no matter where he ends up. Good luck Jim!"
As a result of Acosta's departure, seasoned CNN journalists such as Wolf Blitzer and Pamela Brown have taken on new roles to fill the gaps left by the exit of key figures.
Acosta is the latest of CNN legacy broadcasters — including Chris Cuomo, Don Lemon, Aliyson Camerota and Poppy Harlow — to leave the network in recent years as CNN "struggles to find its voice."
A separate source added: "It’s clear they’re acquiescing to Trump, especially with what they did to Acosta. Morale is low! People have been really unhappy for a long time, but the layoffs weren’t a shocker."
"A lot of people in television know and understand that Trump was elected, and there are certain ways you have to program around this new administration when you’re in the business of getting viewers," the insider continued. "People are not happy because they’re not doing what they love, and are overworked doing things they’re not passionate about."