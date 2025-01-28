or
Jim Acosta Slams the Trump Administration as He Announces He's Leaving CNN in Fiery Speech

Jim Acosta confirmed he's leaving CNN on January 28.

Jan. 28 2025, Published 1:36 p.m. ET

Jim Acosta is ending his career at CNN with a bang.

As rumors swirled that the staunch MAGA critic was being sent to the "Siberia of television news" with a new late-night time slot in order to appease the Trump administration, Acosta confirmed he's decided to leave the network in a fiery on-air speech.

Jim Acosta said he's 'grateful' for the 'nearly 18 years' he's been at CNN.

"You may have seen some reports about me and the show, and after giving all of this some careful consideration and weighing in alternative timeslots CNN offered me, I’ve decided to move on," Acosta said on Tuesday, January 28.

"I am grateful to CNN for the nearly 18 years I’ve spent here doing the news," he added.

Jim Acosta said the 'highlight' of his time with CNN was questioning Raul Castro in 2016.

Reflecting on his lengthy career in journalism, Acosta said he's often asked if the "highlight" of his work for CNN has been covering Trump at the White House.

"Actually, no. That moment came here when I covered former President Barack Obama’s trip to Cuba in 2016 and had the chance to question the dictator there, Raul Castro, about the island’s political prisoners," he continued. "As the son of a Cuban refugee, I took home this lesson: It is never a good time to bow down to a tyrant."

Jim Acosta said it is the 'job of the press to hold power to account.'

Noting that he firmly believes it is the "job of the press to hold power to account" and sharing his plans to continue that in the future, he offered a final word of advice to the country.

"Don’t give in to the lies. Don’t give in to the fear. Hold on to the truth and to hope," he said. "Even if you have to get out your phone, record that message. I will not give in to the lies. I will not give in to the fear! Post it on your social media so people can hear from you, too."

"I’ll have more to say about my plans in the coming days. But until then, I want to thank all of you for tuning in. It has been an honor to be welcomed into your home for all these years. That’s the news. Reporting from Washington. I’m Jim Acosta," he concluded.

A source claimed Jim Acosta came to the decision after doing some 'soul searching.'

Sources familiar with the situation said Acosta came to his decision by doing some "soul searching" after receiving offers to move from his morning timeslot to a late-night news show, per Mediaite.

Acosta "didn’t like the message that would send to the journalists" at CNN and didn't want to be "part of anything that kowtows to Trump," according to a source.

