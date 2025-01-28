Jim Acosta Slams the Trump Administration as He Announces He's Leaving CNN in Fiery Speech

Noting that he firmly believes it is the "job of the press to hold power to account" and sharing his plans to continue that in the future, he offered a final word of advice to the country.

"Don’t give in to the lies. Don’t give in to the fear. Hold on to the truth and to hope," he said. "Even if you have to get out your phone, record that message. I will not give in to the lies. I will not give in to the fear! Post it on your social media so people can hear from you, too."

"I’ll have more to say about my plans in the coming days. But until then, I want to thank all of you for tuning in. It has been an honor to be welcomed into your home for all these years. That’s the news. Reporting from Washington. I’m Jim Acosta," he concluded.