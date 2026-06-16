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CNN Star Sides With Fox News Host Over Swipe at Donald Trump: 'He’s Got a Point'

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Source: UNSPLASH;MEGA

CNN star Erin Burnett agreed with Fox News host Mark Levin in blasting Donald Trump's lack of transparency in the alleged Iran deal.

June 16 2026, Published 3:51 p.m. ET

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In a rare display of unity between two polar opposite cable news networks, CNN’s Erin Burnett openly agreed with Fox News host Mark Levin after he demanded the Trump administration release the full text of its secret memorandum of understanding (MOU) regarding a peace agreement with Iran.

During a broadcast of Erin Burnett OutFront, Burnett reviewed Levin’s public social media post in which he criticized the lack of transparency surrounding the deal.

Reacting to Levin's direct demand to see the documents, Burnett stated on-air, “He’s got a point.”

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Photo of CNN’s Erin Burnett agreed with a Fox News host's take on if Donald Trump should released the U.S.-Iran peace agreement.
Source: CNN

CNN’s Erin Burnett agreed with a Fox News host's take on if Donald Trump should released the U.S.-Iran peace agreement.

Levin, a staunch and longtime supporter of President Donald Trump, publicly questioned why the American public could not view the actual documents. He insisted that information should not come through anonymous briefings.

The controversy stems from a highly scrutinized and somewhat dubious U.S.-Iran peace framework.

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Photo of Mark Levin encouraged the White House to release the MOU.
Source: MEGA

Mark Levin encouraged the White House to release the MOU.

Critics and observers have questioned whether the deal allows Iran to gain access to $300 billion.

Trump has dismissed these claims as "Fake News," stating Iran has agreed to never possess nuclear weapons.

The exact social media quote from Levin highlighted by CNN read: "I've asked for days, why can't we the people see the d---- MOU? ... If it's a great outcome for peace, then release it."

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Photo of Erin Burnett wondered if the MOU would prove whether Donald Trump kept his promises.
Source: CNN

Erin Burnett wondered if the MOU would prove whether Donald Trump kept his promises.

Levin stated that expecting people to sit silently while a highly consequential deal is rushed to a signature is "not how our country works.”

“Well, he’s got a point,” Burnett said after reading the post on her Monday, June 15, show. “It is all about the details. I mean, after all, the Obama [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action] deal with Iran was 159 pages. So if the one-and-a-half-page MOU is great, why not release it? After all, if Trump kept his word, the MOU would address his own promises made the day the war began 108 days ago.”

Rather than halting the conflict, Levin believes the U.S. should "finish" its military campaign and wipe out the regime.

Photo of Mark Levin has praised Donald Trump's actions in Iran.
Source: MEGA

Mark Levin has praised Donald Trump's actions in Iran.

He previously praised Trump's military strikes on Iran and has gone as far as advising the use of extreme, overwhelming force to resolve the threat definitively.

“They would be committing an act of defiance against Allah, for whom they are committed to die,” Levin said on Saturday, June 13. “We and they are on two totally different wavelengths.”

Levin's critical stance has sparked an internal rift within the MAGA movement. Trump adviser Alex Bruesewitz publicly confronted Levin on X, telling him to "sit back and stop trying to undermine the President." Levin fired back, labeling Bruesewitz's defenses "vapid slogans" that do not help the president or the American people.

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