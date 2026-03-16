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Donald Trump Defends 'Great' Mark Levin Amid Heated Feud With 'Jealous' Megyn Kelly

photo of Donald Trump and Mark Levin.
Source: MEGA

President Donald Trump came to the defense of Fox News host Mark Levin in his ongoing feud with 'jealous' Megyn Kelly.

March 16 2026, Published 11:45 a.m. ET

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As former Fox News colleagues Megyn Kelly and Mark Levin ramped up their longstanding feud with a crass social media battle over the weekend, President Donald Trump picked a side and stood with Levin.

In a Truth Social post late Sunday, March 15, Trump praised the Life, Liberty & Levin host as a "truly Great American Patriot" and a "true Conservative,” a dig at Kelly, a formerly staunch Trump supporter who has broken with the president on various issues, including the war in Iran.

Trump described Levin as "far smarter than those who criticize him" and "a man of Great Wisdom and Common Sense.”

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Donald Trump Sides With Mark Levin

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image of Donald Trump sided with Mark Levin amid his feud with Megyn Kelly.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump sided with Mark Levin amid his feud with Megyn Kelly.

The POTUS suggested that those attacking Levin for calling Kelly an "emotionally unhinged, lewd, and petulant wreck” were "jealous and angry Human Beings" with little influence.

Trump asserted that anyone bashing Levin is "not MAGA," framing support for Levin (and his stance on Iran) as a core part of the movement.

“Those that speak ill of Mark will quickly fall by the wayside, as do the people whose ideas, policies, and footings are not sound,” the president posted on Truth Social.

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'They Are Jealous'

image of Donald Trump said those that attack Mark Levin are 'jealous.'
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said those that attack Mark Levin are 'jealous.'

“When you hear others unfairly attack Mark, remember that they are jealous and angry Human Beings, whose sway is much less than the Public understands, and will, now that they know where I stand, rapidly diminish,” Trump wrote.

“THEY ARE NOT MAGA, I AM, and MAGA includes not allowing Iran, a Sick, Demented, and Violent Terrorist Regime, to have a Nuclear Weapon to blow up the United States of America, the Middle East and, ultimately, the rest of the World. MAGA is about stopping them cold, and that is exactly what we are doing,” he exclaimed.

He then leaned in to defend the Fox host who hailed Trump as “the first Jewish president,” writing that the only thing Levin cares about is “GREATNESS AND SUCCESS FOR AMERICA!”

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image of Megyn Kelly criticized Donald Trump for attacking Iran.
Source: @foxnews/youtube

Megyn Kelly criticized Donald Trump for attacking Iran.

The defense came after a "MAGA civil war" erupted within conservative media, primarily over foreign policy.

Levin has been a staunch supporter of U.S. and Israeli military actions in Iran, while figures like Kelly and former Fox News star Tucker Carlson have criticized the escalation.

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Source: @megynkelly/X

Megyn Kelly attacked Mark Levin's manhood on X.

After Levin attacked Kelly on X, she fired back with a below-the-belt insult aimed at his manhood, blasting his “microp-----.”

Levin stated he was "beyond humbled" by the president's support and vowed not to be intimidated by his critics.

Beyond the media feud, Levin remains a key figure in the Trump administration, currently serving as a member of the Homeland Security Advisory Council.

image of Megyn Kelly and Mark Levin have been feuding for a few days.
Source: @megynkellyshow/youtube;@foxnews/youtube

Megyn Kelly and Mark Levin have been feuding for a few days.

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