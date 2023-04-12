Coco Austin Receives Backlash For 'Weird' Dance Video With 7-Year-Old Daughter — Watch Their TikTok
Coco Austin is once again being called out for her parenting choices.
On Monday, April 11, the model posted a TikTok that showed her and daughter Chanel doing coordinated choreography, but some of the ladies' moves ruffled feathers, as at one point in the clip, the TV personality turns around and lifts up her leg so the 7-year-old can slap her butt twice.
Unsurprisingly, people didn't refrain from expressing their thoughts on the unexpected dance.
"It is not appropriate for a little girl or her mother," one follower commented on the post, as another agreed to that sentiment by replying, "my thought exactly but apparently so many people think it's adorable and acceptable."
Another person felt the video was just for attention, writing, "She's mastered how to get views on social media."
Austin, 44, hasn't responded to the negativity and revealed in the upload's caption that the routine was actually her daughter's idea.
"Chanel always makes me do these weird dances I just go with it," she quipped. "I stole this from her phone to show you. Lol. #mommydaughter #dynamicduo #trending #follow."
The pair's videos have riled up others before, as many were outraged when the blonde bombshell shared a video of Chanel twerking on Christmas, though the reality star clarified the tot only did so because she "loves to joke" and make people laugh.
The mom-of-one wound up deleting the video, but her husband, Ice-T, refused to let haters get the best of them, posting a quote on his social media page that read, "Everyone is going to hate you anyway, so you might as well give them a reason."
The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit fan-favorite, 65, wrote alongside the message, "My advice is you go into 2023 with THIS attitude if you want to WIN."
The rapper has also quickly come to his wife's defense when it comes to her skin-baring outfits, most recently doing so after the 2023 Grammys in February.